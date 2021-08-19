NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Aug. 19

Justin Fields is headed back to work.
The rookie quarterback will return to practice Thursday following some time off due to a groin injury, Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters. The team will be cautious with Fields' reps, but Nagy said he anticipates Fields will play in the Bears' preseason game against Buffalo this Saturday.
Projected starter Andy Dalton will play "at least a quarter and a half", Nagy said, meaning it will likely be the most Dalton plays in a preseason game in 2021 if conventional playing time standards hold true with one less preseason game.
Meanwhile, with rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins out due to back surgery, the Bears have to sort out what they'll do at the position. Nagy said it will come down to a competition between veterans Jason Peters -- who will practice for the first time as a Bear Thursday -- and Elijah Wilkinson, and rookie Larry Borom. Nagy seems especially high on Borom, adding "we cannot believe this guy fell to the fifth round."
Injuries/COVID-19
- Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (shoulder) is "unlikely" to play Saturday versus the Jets, according to coach Matt LaFleur. Kurt Benkert will get the start.
- Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receiver Preston Williams have been activated from the PUP list and both will practice on Thursday.
- Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to make his debut with the team on Saturday, as coach Matt Rhule said he's "leaning toward" playing Darnold for 1-2 series versus Baltimore. Wide receiver D.J. Moore's back stiffened up Thursday, forcing him out of practice despite wanting to continue. Pass rusher Brian Burns was seen on the sidelines with his shoulder wrapped up.
- New York Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson was carted off the practice field Thursday with a left leg injury. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (foot) will make a brief debut in 11-on-11 drills Thursday, per coach Robert Saleh. Rookie guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (pec) is still limited to individual drills while rookie cornerback Jason Pinnock (bruised knee) will be back soon.
- The Detroit Lions activated defensive tackle Nick Williams from the reserve/COVID list.
- Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had no update for A.J. Brown, saying the wideout was just unavailable. The Titans placed offensive lineman Brent Qvale on injured reserve.
Roster signings
- The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver JoJo Ward.
- Tennessee added offensive lineman Paul Adams to the roster.
Roster cuts
- The Lions waived tight end Hunter Thedford.
- The Browns terminated defensive lineman Damion Square's contract.