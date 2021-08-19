NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Aug. 19

The rookie quarterback will return to practice Thursday following some time off due to a groin injury, Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters. The team will be cautious with Fields' reps, but Nagy said he anticipates Fields will play in the Bears' preseason game against Buffalo this Saturday .

Projected starter Andy Dalton will play "at least a quarter and a half", Nagy said, meaning it will likely be the most Dalton plays in a preseason game in 2021 if conventional playing time standards hold true with one less preseason game.

Meanwhile, with rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins out due to back surgery, the Bears have to sort out what they'll do at the position. Nagy said it will come down to a competition between veterans Jason Peters -- who will practice for the first time as a Bear Thursday -- and Elijah Wilkinson, and rookie Larry Borom﻿. Nagy seems especially high on Borom, adding "we cannot believe this guy fell to the fifth round."