49ers OT Trent Williams (knee) will sit out remainder of week

One of the top left tackles in the league is on the mend.

Trent Williams had his knee drained and will sit out for the rest of the week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. Shanahan didn't indicate there was any cause for concern that Williams might not be ready to go for Week 1.

Williams graded out as the league's best tackle in 2020, his first season spent with the San Francisco 49ers following a holdout in Washington that ended with the trade that sent him out west. He was a rock-solid protector for whomever it was taking snaps at quarterback, and he was even better in the run game, finishing with the highest run-blocking grade in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.