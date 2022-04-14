NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, April 14

Pass-rushing reinforcements have arrived in the Bay Area ahead of this month's draft.

The San Francisco 49ers are signing pass rusher Kemoko Turay to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

Turay should become a solid rotational piece for a 49ers pass rush that finished last season tied for fifth in the NFL with 48 sacks. The 26-year-old fulfilled that same role with the Colts in 2021 and produced a career-high 5.5 sacks in 13 games. Turay has collected 12.0 sacks, 33 tackles and two forced fumbles in 38 career games.

A second-round pick by the Colts in 2018, Turay has seen his progress in the NFL hindered by injuries. After a rookie season that showed promise, a significant ankle injury in 2019 halted all of Turay's momentum and its long rehabilitation bled into his third campaign. Despite Turay coming back with a constructive season in 2021, the Colts had the capacity to let him go after spending their first two picks in 2021 on pass rushers Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo.