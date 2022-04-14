NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, April 14

Pass-rushing reinforcements have arrived in the Bay Area ahead of this month's draft.
The San Francisco 49ers are signing pass rusher Kemoko Turay to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
Turay should become a solid rotational piece for a 49ers pass rush that finished last season tied for fifth in the NFL with 48 sacks. The 26-year-old fulfilled that same role with the Colts in 2021 and produced a career-high 5.5 sacks in 13 games. Turay has collected 12.0 sacks, 33 tackles and two forced fumbles in 38 career games.
A second-round pick by the Colts in 2018, Turay has seen his progress in the NFL hindered by injuries. After a rookie season that showed promise, a significant ankle injury in 2019 halted all of Turay's momentum and its long rehabilitation bled into his third campaign. Despite Turay coming back with a constructive season in 2021, the Colts had the capacity to let him go after spending their first two picks in 2021 on pass rushers Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo.
Turay can provide a spark for the 49ers on plays when Nick Bosa is resting on the sidelines. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans' scheme is well fit for athletic pass rushers like Turay, and his new situation in San Francisco may keep his momentum going into 2022.
NFL draft prospect visits
- The Arizona Cardinals are hosting Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy for a workout, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Purdy, who was Arizona's High School Player of the Year in 2017, has met virtually with several other teams in recent weeks, Pelissero adds.
- The Buffalo Bills are hosting Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely for a visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Likely spent time with the Jets and is slated to visit the Cardinals next week.
- The Cleveland Browns are hosting former Brown quarterback EJ Perry for a pre-draft visit, per Pelissero.
- The New York Giants are hosting Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux for a visit, Pelissero reported on NFL NOW.
Roster Moves
- The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed veteran wide receiver A.J. Green to a one-year deal, the team announced.
- The Dallas Cowboys released punter Hunter Niswander.
- The Green Bay Packers are signing veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins after a visit today, Pelissero and Garafolo reported. The team later announced the deal.
- The Houston Texans announced the signing of free-agent defensive back Steven Nelson.
- The Indianapolis Colts announced the signing of former Eagles safety Rodney McLeod.
- The Seattle Seahawks are re-signing veteran quarterback Geno Smith, per Pelissero.