Former Ravens safety DeShon Elliott signing one-year deal with Lions 

The Detroit Lions might have found themselves a steal late in free agency.

Detroit is signing former Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The 25-year-old Elliott, who had a recent visit with the Lions, was a 2018 sixth-round draft pick of the Ravens who played just six games last season due to a torn biceps/pectoral injury, but just the season before offered up promise in the form of a 16-start, 80-tackle 2020 showing.

Headed to Detroit on a one-year, prove-it deal, Elliott offers plenty of potential for a Lions franchise looking to build a winner as he comes from a Ravens club accustomed to it.

Elliott, the 58th-ranked free agent in NFL.com's top 101 list of 2022, is likely to team up with Tracy Walker at the safety spots in the Detroit defensive backfield.