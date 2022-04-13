Around the NFL

Former Ravens safety DeShon Elliott signing one-year deal with Lions 

Published: Apr 13, 2022 at 06:57 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

The Detroit Lions might have found themselves a steal late in free agency.

Detroit is signing former Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The 25-year-old Elliott, who had a recent visit with the Lions, was a 2018 sixth-round draft pick of the Ravens who played just six games last season due to a torn biceps/pectoral injury, but just the season before offered up promise in the form of a 16-start, 80-tackle 2020 showing.

Headed to Detroit on a one-year, prove-it deal, Elliott offers plenty of potential for a Lions franchise looking to build a winner as he comes from a Ravens club accustomed to it.

Elliott, the 58th-ranked free agent in NFL.com's top 101 list of 2022, is likely to team up with Tracy Walker at the safety spots in the Detroit defensive backfield.

Losing Elliott to injury last season was a major blow to the Ravens, but signing him might well be a major boon to the Lions.

Related Content

news

Free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore visits Colts

Free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who played with the Panthers last season, visited the Colts on Wednesday, according to the league's transaction wire.

news

Jerry Jones won't rule out Cowboys making move for higher pick: 'I would trade up this draft'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke with reporters on Wednesday and gave a very hypothetical-reliant answer to the question of whether his team might trade up in the draft. The crux of his message was simple: There's plenty of room between the Cowboys and the top of the draft, so anything is possible.

news

Baker Mayfield speaks on looming divorce from Browns: 'I feel disrespected'

Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland came to a sudden and ugly end this offseason. Unsurprisingly, he isn't happy about how it all happened.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, April 13

Desmond Ridder will visit the Seattle Seahawks today, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. This marks the Seahawks' first-known visit with a potential quarterback draft pick after they traded away their long-time signal-caller Russell Wilson last month.

news

QB Derek Carr agrees to three-year, $121.5M contract extension with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a three-year extension with quarterback Derek Carr worth $121.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. The deal ties Carr, who is already the longest tenured quarterback in the AFC, to the Raiders through the 2025 season, and includes a no-trade clause.

news

Justin Jefferson excited for Kevin O'Connell's 'laid-back' coaching style in Minnesota

At the nascent stages of his tenure, new Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has already won over key members of the locker room, including star receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton: 'The juice is just different' with Russell Wilson in Denver

With Denver executing the seismic trade for Russell Wilson this offseason, Broncos players like Courtland Sutton can already feel the altered atmosphere surrounding the club.

news

Packers' Rich Bisaccia will 'look in every nook and cranny' to improve special teams unit

The Green Bay Packers operated the worst special teams unit in the NFL last season, missing kicks, botching punts, missing blocking assignments and tackling poorly on returns. Enter new special teams coach Rich Bisaccia.

news

Travis Etienne (foot) on missing chaotic 2021 Jaguars season: 'If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one'

Though missing a season is never a reason to smile, Jaguars RB Travis Etienne admitted Tuesday that being absent for a Jaguars 3-14 campaign rife with Urban Meyer-fused drama wasn't the worst season to have to miss.

news

Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs finally able to land teammate, QB Tom Brady's phone number

Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs started Tuesday without Tom Brady's phone number, but by the end of the day, he and his QB had connected.

news

Seahawks pick up TE Noah Fant's fifth-year option

The Seattle Seahawks have picked up TE Noah Fant's fifth-year option, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. The Seahawks now have the pass catcher under contract through the 2023 season.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW