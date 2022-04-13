Former Ravens safety DeShon Elliott signing one-year deal with Lions 

The Detroit Lions might have found themselves a steal late in free agency.
Detroit is signing former Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
The 25-year-old Elliott, who had a recent visit with the Lions, was a 2018 sixth-round draft pick of the Ravens who played just six games last season due to a torn biceps/pectoral injury, but just the season before offered up promise in the form of a 16-start, 80-tackle 2020 showing.
Headed to Detroit on a one-year, prove-it deal, Elliott offers plenty of potential for a Lions franchise looking to build a winner as he comes from a Ravens club accustomed to it.
Elliott, the 58th-ranked free agent in NFL.com's top 101 list of 2022, is likely to team up with Tracy Walker at the safety spots in the Detroit defensive backfield.
Losing Elliott to injury last season was a major blow to the Ravens, but signing him might well be a major boon to the Lions.