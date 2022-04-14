Geno Smith re-signing with Seahawks on one-year, $7M deal

Geno Smith is returning to Seattle.

The veteran quarterback is expected to re-sign with the Seahawks on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the decision. Smith's deal is for $7 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Jordan Schultz first reported the news.

Last month, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said that he hoped to bring Smith back as a veteran presence alongside Drew Lock, who came over from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade.

Smith started three games in place of an injured Wilson last season, playing well. He completed 70 percent of his passes for 571 yards and four TDs in the three starts, proving he could move the offense when the training wheels were taken off.

The 31-year-old provides Carroll a veteran option if Lock proves to be as volatile as he performed in Denver.