NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 16

T.Y. Hilton has dominated the Houston Texans over the years. He'll have another opportunity this weekend.

The Indianapolis Colts activated their star receiver from injured reserve, paving the way for the four-time Pro Bowler to make his season debut Sunday.

The wideout affectionately known among Colts fans as "The Ghost" contemplated disappearing from the NFL after undergoing neck surgery in August. Hilton ultimately opted to return for a 10th season and returned to practice Wednesday.