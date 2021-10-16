Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 16

Published: Oct 16, 2021 at 01:27 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

T.Y. Hilton has dominated the Houston Texans over the years. He'll have another opportunity this weekend.

The Indianapolis Colts activated their star receiver from injured reserve, paving the way for the four-time Pro Bowler to make his season debut Sunday.

The wideout affectionately known among Colts fans as "The Ghost" contemplated disappearing from the NFL after undergoing neck surgery in August. Hilton ultimately opted to return for a 10th season and returned to practice Wednesday.

Just as Hilton enters, Rodrigo Blankenship exits. The Colts placed their starting kicker on IR because of a hip injury. Mike Badgley﻿, who was signed to the practice squad earlier in the week, has been elevated to the active roster.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring) does not have a game status designation for Monday. Coach Sean McDermott told reporters Saturday that Milano, who missed Week 5, "should be ready to go" versus the Titans.
  • Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton is now vaccinated, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported. Teams have had communication with the former MVP early in the season following his release from the Patriots and they've been notified that he's been vaccinated, Garafolo added.
  • Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota﻿, who's been sidelined since injuring his quad in Week 1, has been activated from IR.
  • The Carolina Panthers placed running back Christian McCaffrey on IR.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals placed rookie guard D'Ante Smith on IR.
  • Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (back) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Bears.
  • The Los Angeles Chargers downgraded safety Nasir Adderley (hip) to out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers placed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on IR and activated offensive tackle Zach Banner off IR.
  • The Arizona Cardinals put center Rodney Hudson (ribs) on IR and activated offensive lineman Josh Miles and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (back) from the IR.
  • The Baltimore Ravens activated rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman and offensive lineman Tyre Phillips from IR.
  • The New York Giants activated linebacker Cam Brown from IR.

Roster signings

  • The Cincinnati Bengals elevated running back Trayveon Williams and linebacker Joe Bachie from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Lions.
  • The Indianapolis Colts elevated safety Jordan Lucas to the active roster from the practice squad.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars signed kicker Matthew Wright to the active roster and elevated offensive lineman KC McDermott and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad.
  • The Baltimore Ravens elevated running back Le'Veon Bell and offensive tackle Andre Smith from the practice squad.
  • The Minnesota Vikings elevated tight end Luke Stocker to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
  • The Green Bay Packers elevated wide receiver Juwann Winfree to the active roster.
  • The Los Angeles Chargers activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad.
  • The Washington Football Team elevated wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden and offensive tackle David Steinmetz to the active roster.
  • The Dallas Cowboys signed fullback Nick Ralston and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the active roster from the practice squad.
  • The Chicago Bears elevated guard Dieter Eiselen and running back Artavis Pierce to the active roster.
  • The Arizona Cardinals elevated tight end Ross Travis, offensive lineman Danny Isidora and linebacker Joe Walker to the active roster from the practice squad.
  • The Detroit Lions elevated wide receiver Geronimo Allison and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to the active list.
  • The New York Giants elevated offensive tackle Korey Cunningham and wide receiver Dante Pettis from the practice squad.

Roster cuts

  • The Dallas Cowboys waived offensive tackle Brandon Knight.
  • The Arizona Cardinals released tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad.

Fines

  • New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Toney was ejected in last week's loss to the Cowboys after throwing a punch.
  • Dallas Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee was fined $6,264 for unnecessary roughness, per Pelissero.
  • Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton was fined $4,934 for taunting in last week's loss to the Bills, Rapoport reported.
  • Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams was fined $9,508, per Rapoport.
  • Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton was fined $4,722, per Rapoport.
  • Baltimore Ravens defensive back Tavon Young was fined $10,815 for unnecessary roughness, per Pelissero.

