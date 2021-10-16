Around the NFL

Panthers place RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) on IR

Published: Oct 16, 2021 at 02:08 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Christian McCaffrey will be gone till November.

The Panthers placed their star running back on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least three more games. McCaffrey had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after suffering a setback in practice this week.

Now he's not eligible to return until Week 9.

McCaffrey initially strained his hamstring during a Week 3 win over the Texans. The Panthers opted not to place the former All-Pro on IR then in hopes that he'd be available by this weekend. He was a limited participant in a handful of practices before sitting out the previous two days. His current designation means he'll have missed 18 of the first 24 games of the Matt Rhule era.

CMC's barrage of injuries succeed a 2019 campaign in which he registered league highs in touches (403) and scrimmage yards (2,392). Rookie Chuba Hubbard has started in McCaffrey's place the past two games. Last week, he ran for 101 yards and caught five passes for 33 yards.

Carolina (3-2) has lost both its games without McCaffrey thus far.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 16

T.Y. Hilton has dominated the Houston Texans over the years. He'll have another opportunity this weekend. The Colts activated their star receiver from injured reserve, paving the way for the four-time Pro Bowler to make his season debut Sunday.
news

Dolphins activate QB Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve

Tua Time is only a day away. The Dolphins activated ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ off injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday against the Jaguars in London. The second-year QB is officially listed as questionable.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim test positive for COVID-19, will miss game vs. Browns

The Cardinals announced Friday night that head coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 along with quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen. All three will miss Sunday's game.
news

Seahawks place QB Russell Wilson (finger), RB Chris Carson (neck) on injured reserve

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday that star quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) on injured reserve. Wilson now will miss at least the next three games.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) ruled out vs. Vikings, will miss third straight game

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will miss a third consecutive game. The Carolina Panthers ruled the running back out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Nick Chubb (calf) will not play for banged-up Browns vs. Cardinals

The Browns will attempt to take down the league's only remaining undefeated team without a key weapon. Running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ (calf) will not play in Cleveland's Week 6 game against Arizona.
news

What to watch for in Miami Dolphins-Jacksonville Jaguars in London

In the second of two straight weeks featuring games from London, Tua Tagovailoa is set to return from a stint on IR for the Dolphins, as they take on rookie Trevor Lawrence ﻿﻿﻿and the Jaguars on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium live on CBS.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (concussion) cleared to play vs. Rams

Daniel Jones is on track to play Sunday against the Rams. Jones was a full participant in practice, and it "appears" the QB will be able to play after suffering a concussion in Week 5. Jones was officially removed from the injury report.
news

Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals 

﻿Zach Ertz﻿'s time in Philadelphia has come to a close. The Eagles are trading their longtime tight end to the Cardinals, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Philadelphia is receiving rookie CB ﻿Tay Gowan﻿ and a 2022 fifth-round pick in the deal.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to start vs. Jaguars in London

It's Tua Time in London. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday that barring a setback, ﻿QB Tua Tagovailoa﻿ will start Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith ready to make his first start in four years 

It's Geno time! ﻿Geno Smith﻿ is set to start his first game in four years Sunday night when the Seahawks head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.
