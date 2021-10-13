Around the NFL

Colts signing former Chargers K Michael Badgley to practice squad

Published: Oct 13, 2021 at 04:31 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

In need of insurance for Rodrigo Blankenship﻿, the Colts are making a small investment in the Money Badger.

Indianapolis is signing Mike Badgley to its practice squad following a Wednesday workout, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

The Colts were in the market to add another leg after Blankenship struggled and was limited by a hip injury in Monday's overtime defeat to the Ravens, missing two field goals and an extra point. Badgley beat out a host of booters in the midweek audition, including Brett Maher, Aldrick Rosas and Riley Patterson. Blankenship did not practice Wednesday.

Badgley, who's made 52 of 66 career FGs and 83 of 88 PATs, has been available since a four-day stint with the Titans in September. The fourth-year kicker was released after missing his lone field goal attempt and one of two extra points in a Week 1 loss to the Seahawks.

This marks a reunion of sorts for Badgley, who briefly latched on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He ended up with the Chargers and connected on 15 of 16 FGs and 27 of 28 extra points as a rookie. In August, he lost his starting job in Los Angeles to Tristan Vizcaino﻿.

Badgley might have an opportunity to secure a new one in Indy, depending on the availability and effectiveness of Blankenship moving forward.

