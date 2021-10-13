Around the NFL

Colts working out kickers in case Rodrigo Blankenship (hip) misses time

Published: Oct 13, 2021 at 11:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Field goal failures doomed the Colts on Monday night. Indianapolis is taking steps toward ensuring it doesn't happen again.

The Colts are working out kickers Wednesday in an effort to find a potential replacement for Rodrigo Blankenship﻿, whose hip injury limited him in Indianapolis' overtime loss to Baltimore on Monday night. Free agents Brett Maher, Mike Badgley, ﻿Aldrick Rosas﻿ and ﻿Riley Patterson﻿ are among those working out for the Colts, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Blankenship made two of his field goal attempts in the game, had one blocked and missed another that would have won the Colts the game in its final seconds. Blankenship also finished with a point-after attempt conversion rate of 50 percent.

Indianapolis was well aware of Blankenship's hip issue and how it was limiting him during the game. The Colts trotted out punter Rigoberto Sanchez to attempt a field goal just before halftime, which Sanchez missed. An offsides penalty wiped out the miss, though, giving the Colts a second chance. Indianapolis responded by sending the ailing Blankenship out for the kick, which he converted from 37 yards out.

Blankenship finished his night by missing a 47-yard attempt in the final seconds of a game tied at 25-25. Baltimore went on to win with a Lamar Jackson touchdown pass to Marquise Brown in overtime.

Badgley's now-nomadic NFL career began in Indianapolis, where he signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2018. A strong preseason produced quality audition tape for other teams, and Badgley landed with the Chargers following his release from the Colts.

He's since played in at least one game in every season from 2018 through the current campaign, but has seen his consistency decline with each season. Los Angeles released him at the end of camp this summer in favor of Tristan Vizcaino﻿, and Tennessee bid Badgley adieu after he missed his only field goal attempt with the team.

Maher, meanwhile, hasn't appeared in an NFL regular-season game since the 2019 season while with the Cowboys. He's bounced around a few practice squads since then (Jets, Washington, Texans, Cardinals, Saints).

Rosas spent the first four weeks of the 2021 season with the Saints. The former Giants and Jaguars kicker hit all 13 of his extra points and went 1-of-4 on field-goal attempts.

Patterson, a UDFA signed and released by the Vikings this offseason, has never kicked in the NFL.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 13

Texans HC David Culley told reporters Wednesday that LT ﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿ will undergo surgery on his injured thumb, per the Houston Chronicle's John McClain. The team hopes to welcome Tunsil back to action in four weeks.
news

Tua Tagovailoa returns to Dolphins practice; unclear who will start at QB vs. Jaguars

Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since being placed on IR with broken ribs. Will Tagovailoa start this Sunday for the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London?
news

ESPN to broadcast Super Wild Card Weekend's Monday night game for next five years

The inaugural Monday wild-card playoff game will be broadcast by the home network of "Monday Night Football." ESPN announced Wednesday it has won the rights to host the finale of Super Wild Card Weekend for the next five years. This season's offering will be played on Jan. 17, 2022.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones 'on track' in concussion recovery

Daniel Jones continues to make his way through concussion protocol. Giants HC Joe Judge told reporters Wednesday that Jones couldn't participate in practice but is "on track with everything" in his recovery from the concussion that knocked him out of Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
news

Jim Irsay predicts Colts will win 'at least' two Super Bowls this decade

Colts owner Jim Irsay is optimistic that things will turn around swiftly in Indianapolis. Irsay wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that he believes the Colts will win "at least" two Super Bowls in the next 10 years.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady lead Players of the Week

Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady had huge Week 5 showings that led to them garnering NFL Player of the Week honors. 
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson on rookie struggles: I need to stop 'overthinking' and just 'rip it'

It's been a rocky start to Zach Wilson﻿'s career. With the Jets reaching their bye, Wilson said Tuesday he hopes to recharge and get back to simply playing football.
news

Zac Taylor: Bengals are a team 'that's going to be reckoned with'

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers after storming back to tie the game late in Week 5, only to watch rookie kicker Evan McPherson miss a couple of field goals late.
news

Aaron Rodgers: No 'place in the game' for opinions Jon Gruden expressed in emails

In the aftermath of Jon Gruden's resignation Monday evening following the revelation of multiple offensive emails, shock, contempt and sadness was expressed by notable NFL figures. 
news

Buccaneers removing Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor

A day after Jon Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they are removing Gruden from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.  
news

Steelers WR James Washington in line for expanded role following JuJu Smith-Schuster injury

The expanded role that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington sought in the preseason is upon him, though not by the circumstances anyone in the organization would've wanted.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW