NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 6

Tyrod Taylor was activated from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday versus the Dolphins. Taylor has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2.

Houston, of course, hasn't won since. The Texans (1-7) put together a strong six quarters of offense to begin the season with Taylor leading the way. The well-traveled veteran completed 31 of 44 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns versus the Jaguars and Browns. Taylor pulled up lame, however, during a TD run against Cleveland and soon found himself on IR.