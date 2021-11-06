Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 6

Published: Nov 06, 2021 at 04:23 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Houston Texans' starting quarterback is back.

Tyrod Taylor was activated from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday versus the Dolphins. Taylor has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2.

Houston, of course, hasn't won since. The Texans (1-7) put together a strong six quarters of offense to begin the season with Taylor leading the way. The well-traveled veteran completed 31 of 44 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns versus the Jaguars and Browns. Taylor pulled up lame, however, during a TD run against Cleveland and soon found himself on IR.

With rookie Davis Mills behind center (and experiencing expected growing pains), the Texans have devolved into the worst scoring offense in the league (14.9 points per game).

Injuries/COVID-19

  • The Chicago Bears ruled pass rusher Khalil Mack (foot), quarterback Nick Foles (illness), running back Damien Williams (knee) and tight end J.P. Holtz (concussion) out for Monday Night Football against Pittsburgh. Safety Eddie Jackson is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle) and receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) are questionable. The Bears are expected to have RB David Montgomery (knee)﻿, who has missed the last four games, back in the lineup for Week 9.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (right shoulder) has been cleared to play in Week 9, per Mike Tomlin.
  • The Arizona Cardinals placed defensive lineman J.J. Watt and Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve, and activated center Rodney Hudson from IR.
  • The New Orleans Saints placed quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ on injured reserve. Winston tore his ACL against the Bucs in Week 8.
  • The Dallas Cowboys placed tight end Blake Jarwin (hip) on injured reserve, and activated linebacker Francis Bernard from the injured reserve/designated for return list.
  • The Buffalo Bills placed offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (calf) on injured reserve, and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Denver Broncos activated cornerback Mike Ford from injured reserve. He has been on IR since Oct. 16 with a knee injury.
  • The Houston Texans placed linebacker Christian Kirksey on injured reserve.
  • The Green Bay Packers activated wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling from IR and elevated quarterback Blake Bortles from the practice squad.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles activated rookie tight end Tyree Jackson from injured reserve to the active roster. Jackson has been on IR since suffering a back injury during training camp.

Roster moves

In other news...

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White was fined for two penalties incurred during Week 8 against the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. White was penalized for unnecessary roughness -- a $15,450 fine -- on a horse collar tackle that resulted in Jameis Winston tearing his ACL, and for roughing the passer and taunting on separate plays, which resulted in a $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
  • Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was fined $6,949 for unsportsmanlike conduct after hugging the goal post while celebrating a touchdown in last week's win over the Jaguars, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
  • Wide receiver DeSean Jackson﻿, who cleared waivers after being released by the Rams this week, has been in contact with seven teams, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the clubs interested in the former Pro Bowler, who has calls and Zoom meetings set up in lieu of visits, Garafolo added.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 8, per Pelissero.
  • The NFL fined Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips $15,450 for a roughing the passer penalty against Aaron Rodgers in Week 8, per Pelissero.
  • New York Giants fullback Elijhaa Penny was fined $5,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 8, Pelissero reported.
  • The NFL fined Washington Football Team rookie linebacker Jamin Davis $13,933 for a helmet hit on Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in Week 8, per Pelissero.

Related Content

news

49ers TE George Kittle (calf) activated off injured reserve ahead of Week 9 clash against Cardinals

The 49ers announced a slew of moves ahead of Sunday's rematch with the Cardinals. Chief among them was the return of a certain star TE.
news

Panthers activate Christian McCaffrey; Darnold (shoulder) clears concussion protocol, status TBD

After weeks of playing incomplete, the Panthers offense has taken a major step toward being whole for Week 9.
news

Aaron Rodgers, Prevea Health end nine-year partnership 

In the wake of Aaron Rodgers' recent comments about COVID-19 vaccinations, the Packers quarterback and Wisconsin-based health care organization Prevea Health have ended their nine-year partnership, the two parties announced Saturday.
news

Odell Beckham, Browns finalize agreement granting his release; WR to hit waivers Monday

Odell Beckham will officially be waived by the Browns next week. He might become a free agent for the first time in his career soon after. OBJ and the Browns signed their settlement to finalize his release and send him to waivers on Monday, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger (right shoulder) to start vs. Bears on 'MNF' despite new ailment

A right shoulder injury for ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ surfaced in Friday's injury report. The Steelers QB was already limited in practice this week by nagging hip and pectoral injuries. None of it will ultimately sideline him for Monday Night Football against the Bears.
news

Aaron Rodgers explains decision to not get COVID-19 vaccination in first comments since positive test

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke publicly for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19, which will knock him out of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Dolphins place WR DeVante Parker on IR due to hamstring injury setback

Miami will be without its top wideout for the next three weeks after placing DeVante Parker on injured reserve Friday.
news

Marcus Maye out for remainder of 2021 season after tearing Achilles in Jets' loss to Colts

Marcus Maye's 2021 season is finished. The Jets safety suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday night's loss to the Colts and will miss the rest of the campaign.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 5

The Panthers hope to have their starting backfield healthy and ready to go in Week 9. Carolina coach Matt Rhule is "hopeful" that RB ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Patriots.
news

Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham's release 'unfortunate,' but Browns are 'moving on'

Odell Beckham﻿ and the Browns are no longer together, but Cleveland still has a game to play Sunday. For Kevin Stefanski and Co., there's little time for tearful goodbyes.
news

Titans sign RB Adrian Peterson to active roster

The Titans are all in on All Day. Mike Garafolo reports that Tennessee is signing Adrian Peterson to the active roster today. The club signed the running back to the practice squad earlier in the week. Unlike typical practice-squad elevations that happen weekly, the Titans are making the move permanent.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW