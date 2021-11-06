NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 6

The Houston Texans' starting quarterback is back.
Tyrod Taylor was activated from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday versus the Dolphins. Taylor has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2.
Houston, of course, hasn't won since. The Texans (1-7) put together a strong six quarters of offense to begin the season with Taylor leading the way. The well-traveled veteran completed 31 of 44 passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns versus the Jaguars and Browns. Taylor pulled up lame, however, during a TD run against Cleveland and soon found himself on IR.
With rookie Davis Mills behind center (and experiencing expected growing pains), the Texans have devolved into the worst scoring offense in the league (14.9 points per game).
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Chicago Bears ruled pass rusher Khalil Mack (foot), quarterback Nick Foles (illness), running back Damien Williams (knee) and tight end J.P. Holtz (concussion) out for Monday Night Football against Pittsburgh. Safety Eddie Jackson is listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury. Linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle) and receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) are questionable. The Bears are expected to have RB David Montgomery (knee), who has missed the last four games, back in the lineup for Week 9.
- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (right shoulder) has been cleared to play in Week 9, per Mike Tomlin.
- The Arizona Cardinals placed defensive lineman J.J. Watt and Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve, and activated center Rodney Hudson from IR.
- The New Orleans Saints placed quarterback Jameis Winston on injured reserve. Winston tore his ACL against the Bucs in Week 8.
- The Dallas Cowboys placed tight end Blake Jarwin (hip) on injured reserve, and activated linebacker Francis Bernard from the injured reserve/designated for return list.
- The Buffalo Bills placed offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (calf) on injured reserve, and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Denver Broncos activated cornerback Mike Ford from injured reserve. He has been on IR since Oct. 16 with a knee injury.
- The Houston Texans placed linebacker Christian Kirksey on injured reserve.
- The Green Bay Packers activated wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling from IR and elevated quarterback Blake Bortles from the practice squad.
- The Philadelphia Eagles activated rookie tight end Tyree Jackson from injured reserve to the active roster. Jackson has been on IR since suffering a back injury during training camp.
Roster moves
- The Baltimore Ravens promoted offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars signed receiver Laquon Treadwell to the active roster.
- The Denver Broncos elevated linebacker Barrington Wade, defensive end Jonathan Harris and guard Austin Schlottmann to the active roster just for Week 9 as COVID-19 replacements.
- The Miami Dolphins elevated linebacker Vince Biegel and receiver Kirk Merritt to the active roster.
- The New Orleans Saints elevated defensive lineman Josiah Bronson and receiver Kevin White (COVID replacement) to the active roster.
- The New England Patriots elevated receiver Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster.
- The Buffalo Bills signed practice squad offensive lineman Jamil Douglas, elevated tight end Quintin Morris and quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad.
- The Philadelphia Eagles elevated receiver John Hightower and running back Jordan Howard from the practice squad.
- The Atlanta Falcons elevated running back Qadree Ollison and defensive lineman Anthony Rush from the practice squad.
- The Dallas Cowboys signed defensive tackle Justin Hamilton to the active roster from the practice squad.
- The Houston Texans elevated defensive back Jonathan Owens from the practice squad.
In other news...
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White was fined for two penalties incurred during Week 8 against the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. White was penalized for unnecessary roughness -- a $15,450 fine -- on a horse collar tackle that resulted in Jameis Winston tearing his ACL, and for roughing the passer and taunting on separate plays, which resulted in a $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
- Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was fined $6,949 for unsportsmanlike conduct after hugging the goal post while celebrating a touchdown in last week's win over the Jaguars, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who cleared waivers after being released by the Rams this week, has been in contact with seven teams, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the clubs interested in the former Pro Bowler, who has calls and Zoom meetings set up in lieu of visits, Garafolo added.
- Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 8, per Pelissero.
- The NFL fined Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips $15,450 for a roughing the passer penalty against Aaron Rodgers in Week 8, per Pelissero.
- New York Giants fullback Elijhaa Penny was fined $5,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 8, Pelissero reported.
- The NFL fined Washington Football Team rookie linebacker Jamin Davis $13,933 for a helmet hit on Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in Week 8, per Pelissero.