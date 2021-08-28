NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 28

Joey Slye's time with the Carolina Panthers has come to an end.
The club announced Saturday that it has decided to release the popular kicker after two seasons. The move comes on the heels of Slye's tumultuous training camp and preseason, as well as Carolina's acquisition of Ryan Santoso on Thursday.
"He is a wonderful person," coach Matt Rhule said of Slye following Friday night's win over the Steelers. "He has worked really hard. He has made a lot of kicks. He has done a lot of good things. He is just in one of those places right now where he is struggling. When you struggle at a lot of other positions, people don't know it. When you struggle at that position, unfortunately it is magnified."
A fan favorite since joining the Panthers in 2019, Slye struggled in the team's two exhibitions, missing three of his eight field goal attempts. Amid a heated kicker competition in recent weeks, Slye was unable to hold onto his spot atop the depth chart.
Slye departs Carolina with 54 made field goals in 68 attempts in 32 games played.
Carolina also waived tackle Martez Ivey, wide receiver Ishmael Hyman, linebacker Paddy Fisher and linebacker Jonathan Celestin, waived/injured running back Darius Clark and released safety Doug Middleton.
Preseason news
- The Tennessee Titans will be without offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling, rookie receiver Racey McMath and WRs coach Rob Moore against the Bears because of COVID protocols, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The Titans have added a number of names, includes coach Mike Vrabel and Ryan Tannehill, to their COVID list this month amid a growing cluster of cases/close contacts. Vrabel and Tannehill remain out after testing positive.
- The Green Bay Packers will start quarterback Jordan Love against the Bills, per Pelissero.
Trades
- The Jacksonville Jaguars dealt quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2022 conditional sixth-round pick.
- The Miami Dolphins are acquiring veteran center Greg Mancz from the Baltimore Ravens in a deal that will involve a late-round pick swap, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.