Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 28

Published: Aug 28, 2021 at 01:07 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Joey Slye﻿'s time with the Carolina Panthers has come to an end.

The club announced Saturday that it has decided to release the popular kicker after two seasons. The move comes on the heels of Slye's tumultuous training camp and preseason, as well as Carolina's acquisition of Ryan Santoso on Thursday.

"He is a wonderful person," coach Matt Rhule said of Slye following Friday night's win over the Steelers. "He has worked really hard. He has made a lot of kicks. He has done a lot of good things. He is just in one of those places right now where he is struggling. When you struggle at a lot of other positions, people don't know it. When you struggle at that position, unfortunately it is magnified."

A fan favorite since joining the Panthers in 2019, Slye struggled in the team's two exhibitions, missing three of his eight field goal attempts. Amid a heated kicker competition in recent weeks, Slye was unable to hold onto his spot atop the depth chart.

Slye departs Carolina with 54 made field goals in 68 attempts in 32 games played.

Carolina also waived tackle ﻿Martez Ivey﻿, wide receiver ﻿Ishmael Hyman﻿, linebacker ﻿Paddy Fisher﻿ and linebacker ﻿Jonathan Celestin﻿, waived/injured running back Darius Clark and released safety Doug Middleton.

Preseason news

  • The Tennessee Titans will be without offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling, rookie receiver Racey McMath and WRs coach Rob Moore against the Bears because of COVID protocols, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The Titans have added a number of names, includes coach Mike Vrabel and Ryan Tannehill, to their COVID list this month amid a growing cluster of cases/close contacts. Vrabel and Tannehill remain out after testing positive.
  • The Green Bay Packers will start quarterback Jordan Love against the Bills, per Pelissero.

Trades

  • The Jacksonville Jaguars dealt quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2022 conditional sixth-round pick.
  • The Miami Dolphins are acquiring veteran center Greg Mancz from the Baltimore Ravens in a deal that will involve a late-round pick swap, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Related Content

news

Packers QB Jordan Love starts preseason finale vs. Bills

After being sidelined for a week because of injury, ﻿Jordan Love﻿ is set to return to the Packers' lineup.
news

Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew to Eagles for conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2022

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are trading backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Eagles for a conditional sixth-round draft pick, per sources informed of the situation.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Friday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Eagles-Jets preseason game's start postponed due to weather

Due to inclement weather, the 7:37 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff for Friday's Eagles-Jets preseason game was delayed until 8 p.m.
news

Cardinals-Saints preseason game canceled due to Hurricane Ida

Saturday's Cardinals-Saints preseason game has been canceled due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints announced Friday.
news

Philip Rivers earns first coaching win with St. Michael Catholic High

Longtime Chargers standout, Philip Rivers, who retired last season after one year with the Colts, collected his first win as head coach of the St. Michael Catholic High (Alabama) football team on Thursday night. 
news

Bills activate WR Cole Beasley, three others from reserve-COVID-19 list

The Bills activated receivers ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ and ﻿Gabriel Davis﻿, and defensive tackles ﻿Star Lotulelei﻿ and Vernon Butler from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. Buffalo also placed defensive tackle ﻿Treyvon Hester﻿ on injured reserve and waived receiver ﻿Rico Gafford﻿ and defensive tackle ﻿Joey Ivie﻿ to make room for the returning players.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Aug. 27

The Giants will again be without Saquon Barkley as the preseason comes to a close. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: I don't think Patrick Mahomes 'needed' year behind Alex Smith to be great

With a much-discussed QB conundrum going on in Chicago, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shed some light on the insight he gained from watching Patrick Mahomes evolve after sitting his rookie year.
news

Cardinals-Saints start time moved up due to Hurricane Ida

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that the start time for Saturday's preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals has been moved up to 1 p.m. ET due to Hurricane Ida.
news

Seahawks TE Gerald Everett hoping to shine playing alongside Russell Wilson

Heading into his first season in Seattle, Seahawks TE Gerald Everett is eager to take advantage of the chance to play alongside Russell Wilson.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW