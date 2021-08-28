NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Aug. 28

Joey Slye﻿'s time with the Carolina Panthers has come to an end.

The club announced Saturday that it has decided to release the popular kicker after two seasons. The move comes on the heels of Slye's tumultuous training camp and preseason, as well as Carolina's acquisition of Ryan Santoso on Thursday.

"He is a wonderful person," coach Matt Rhule said of Slye following Friday night's win over the Steelers. "He has worked really hard. He has made a lot of kicks. He has done a lot of good things. He is just in one of those places right now where he is struggling. When you struggle at a lot of other positions, people don't know it. When you struggle at that position, unfortunately it is magnified."

A fan favorite since joining the Panthers in 2019, Slye struggled in the team's two exhibitions, missing three of his eight field goal attempts. Amid a heated kicker competition in recent weeks, Slye was unable to hold onto his spot atop the depth chart.