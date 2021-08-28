Colts QB Sam Ehlinger to miss about 4 weeks with sprained ACL

Indianapolis Colts QB ﻿Sam Ehlinger﻿ avoided a worst-case scenario but won't be ready for the start of the 2021 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Ehlinger sprained his ACL, per a source informed of the situation.

The QB will miss about four weeks but won't need surgery, Rapoport added.

Following the Colts' 27-17 win over Detroit on Friday night, coach Frank Reich noted the injury "didn't look good."

Luckily, Ehlinger avoided a full-blown ACL tear that would have knocked him out for the season. Indy would need to carry Ehlinger on their final 53-man roster in order to put him on IR to open the season, which would require three weeks missed minimum.

Ehlinger impressed during camp, putting pressure on ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ for the right to start should ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ not be ready to go Week 1. Ehlinger went 3 of 3 for 63 yards, including a beautiful 60-yard pass in the face of pressure, Friday in Detroit before going down with the injury.