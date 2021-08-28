Around the NFL

Colts QB Sam Ehlinger to miss about 4 weeks with sprained ACL

Published: Aug 28, 2021 at 05:23 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Indianapolis Colts QB ﻿Sam Ehlinger﻿ avoided a worst-case scenario but won't be ready for the start of the 2021 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Ehlinger sprained his ACL, per a source informed of the situation.

The QB will miss about four weeks but won't need surgery, Rapoport added.

Following the Colts' 27-17 win over Detroit on Friday night, coach Frank Reich noted the injury "didn't look good."

Luckily, Ehlinger avoided a full-blown ACL tear that would have knocked him out for the season. Indy would need to carry Ehlinger on their final 53-man roster in order to put him on IR to open the season, which would require three weeks missed minimum.

Ehlinger impressed during camp, putting pressure on ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ for the right to start should ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ not be ready to go Week 1. Ehlinger went 3 of 3 for 63 yards, including a beautiful 60-yard pass in the face of pressure, Friday in Detroit before going down with the injury.

The Colts' preferred plan is for Wentz, who underwent foot surgery earlier this month, to be ready to start the season. If the former Eagle isn't ready, it will be Eason lining up under center against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12.

