Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 16

Published: May 16, 2022 at 04:47 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Some depth, versatility and experience is on its way to the Baltimore Ravens' linebacker corps.

Baltimore announced on Monday the signing of veteran linebacker Vince Biegel to a one-year deal.

Biegel, 28, can play the outside or inside backer spots, which is beneficial for Baltimore following the departure of Chris Board in free agency and the drafting of pass rusher David Ojabo, who is coming back from an Achilles injury.

Biegel suffered a torn Achilles himself and missed all of the 2020 season and in 2021 played in just five games with the Miami Dolphins, however he had his best season with the Fins in 2019 when he tallied 10 starts, 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 13 QB hits.

A 2017 fourth-round draft pick out of Wisconsin by the Green Bay Packers, Biegel could potentially be a solid contributor for the Ravens.

Roster moves

READ: Undrafted free agent signing tracker

READ: First-round pick signing tracker

  • The Arizona Cardinals are signing defensive back Nick Grant following rookie minicamp, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Sunday, per Grant's agent. In addition to Blake, the team signed five other players from weekend tryouts: quarterback Jared Guarantano, safety Tae Daley, offensive lineman Greg Long, running back TJ Pledger and wide receiver Jared Smart. In corresponding releases, the Cardinals parted ways with linebacker Ron'Dell Carter, offensive lineman Marcus Henry, wide receiver Changa Hodge, safety Kekaula Kaniho, defensive lineman Will Miles and wide receiver Stephon Robinson.
  • The Atlanta Falcons signed receiver Geronimo Allison, tight end Tucker Fisk and defensive back Tre Webb and released receiver Chad Hansen, tight end Daniel Helm and defensive back Luther Kirk.
  • The Carolina Panthers signed two tryout players from rookie minicamp, offensive tackle Wyatt Miller and tight end Jared Scott. To make room on the roster, the Panthers waived cornerback Troy Pride Jr. with a failed physical designation.
  • The Chicago Bears announced the signing of sixth-round pick Zachary Thomas, an offensive tackle.
  • The Cleveland Browns announced Sunday the signing of quarterback Felix Harper.
  • The Detroit Lions signed outside linebacker Natrez Patrick and waived outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier.
  • The Houston Texans announced that they had signed two of their draft picks: first-round selection offensive lineman Kenyon Green and second-round pick wide receiver John Metchie III.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the signings of four players: wide receivers Marvin Hall, Willie Johnson and Ryan McDaniel, and tight end Naz Bohannon. In a corresponding move, they announced that they had waived safety Sean Mahone, offensive lineman Marcus Tatum and wide receivers Terry Godwin and Josh Hammond.
  • The Minnesota Vikings announced that they had signed linebacker William Kwenkeu after he participated in rookie minicamp. In a corresponding move the Vikings released linebacker Tuf Borland.
  • The New Orleans Saints signed running back Devine Ozigbo and linebacker Eric Wilson. The team also announced it had waived center Cohl Cabral, linebacker Joel Dublanko and wide receiver Jalen McCleskey.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have signed wide receiver Keric Wheatfall.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers signed four UDFAs who tried out with the team during rookie minicamp: defensive lineman Trevon Mason, cornerback Carlins Patel, kicker Nick Sciba and reciver Tyler Snead. To make room on the roster, Pittsburgh waived receiver Rico Bussey and kicker Sam Sloman, released linebacker John Simon and waived/injured Bryce Watts.
  • The Seattle Seahawks have signed cornerback Elijah Jones and offensive tackle Liam Ryan following rookie minicamp tryouts, the team announced Monday.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed three players after rookie minicamp: wide receiver Kameron Brown, defensive tackle Mike Greene and tight end JJ Howland.
  • The Tennessee Titans signed defensive back Kenneth George to the active roster after he partook in the team's rookie minicamp. The team also announced defensive back Jamal Carter has been placed on injured reserve. The Titans also agreed to terms with veteran defensive end DeMarcus Walker.
  • The Washington Commanders signed cornerback Nijuel Hill and linebacker Bryce Notree and released linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk.

Related Content

news

Joe Judge, Matt Patricia taking on new duties as Patriots remain without official offensive play-caller

The Patriots have some familiar faces on their coaching staff with new duties. Assistants Joe Judge and Matt Patricia spoke to reporters about their roles on the staff, but remained coy on what their jobs were.

news

Dolphins signing three-time Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram to one-year, $5M deal

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with pass rusher Melvin Ingram on a one-year, $5 million contract. The addition of Ingram continues Miami's offseason effort to bolster its depth on both sides of the ball.

news

NFL officials to meet with Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Texas this week

NFL officials are scheduled to meet with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Texas this week. Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct and is currently under NFL investigation and subject to a league-issued ban.

news

Packers agree to terms with CB Jaire Alexander on four-year, $84M extension

The Green Bay Packers are finalizing a four-year, $84 million extension with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander. The deal keeps Alexander in Green Bay through 2026.

news

Saints' Dennis Allen believes Drew Brees tweet was 'made in jest,' doesn't anticipate QB returning to NFL

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees tweeted over the weekend that he "may play football again," but Saints head coach Dennis Allen isn't planning for Brees to return to the NFL.

news

Jarvis Landry ecstatic to return home with Saints: 'It's full circle'

Each step of Jarvis Landry's career brought him more success -- and took him farther away from home. His next move brings him as close as possible to it. Landry's one-year deal with the Saints returns him to the New Orleans area, where he first appeared on the national radar as a star wide receiver at Lutcher High School, then thrived alongside pal Odell Beckham Jr. at LSU before moving onto the NFL.

news

Rams coach Sean McVay: 'I really want Odell (Beckham Jr.) back on our team'

While there has been no news so far on the future of Odell Beckham, Rams coach Sean McVay has gone on record saying that he wants the free-agent to stay in Los Angeles, though the negotiations between the wide receiver and his most recent team are still ongoing.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson: 'I do believe there has to be some kind of healing' after what transpired last year

The Jacksonville Jaguars started their rookie minicamp Friday with a new head coach, Doug Pederson, for the second straight year. One of Pederson's first orders of business is "gaining the trust back" after Jacksonville's tumultuous 2021 season.

news

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson ready to put the 'rah-rah' of draft talk behind him and get to work

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is excited to get the work in at the Detroit Lions' rookie minicamp after "all that talk" that comes with the pre-draft process, and he knows it will take a group effort to get the team back to winning.

news

Cardinals rookie CB Christian Matthew reflects on path to NFL after nearly quitting football

As cornerback Christian Matthew entered the Arizona Cardinals' facility for the first time during rookie minicamp Friday, he took some time to think back on the path he took to get to this point, and the decision he almost made to leave football behind.

news

Frank Gore wins pro boxing debut with highlight-reel knockout

Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, won his pro boxing debut on Saturday night via knockout.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW