NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 16

Some depth, versatility and experience is on its way to the Baltimore Ravens' linebacker corps.
Baltimore announced on Monday the signing of veteran linebacker Vince Biegel to a one-year deal.
Biegel, 28, can play the outside or inside backer spots, which is beneficial for Baltimore following the departure of Chris Board in free agency and the drafting of pass rusher David Ojabo, who is coming back from an Achilles injury.
Biegel suffered a torn Achilles himself and missed all of the 2020 season and in 2021 played in just five games with the Miami Dolphins, however he had his best season with the Fins in 2019 when he tallied 10 starts, 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 13 QB hits.
A 2017 fourth-round draft pick out of Wisconsin by the Green Bay Packers, Biegel could potentially be a solid contributor for the Ravens.
Roster moves
- The Arizona Cardinals are signing defensive back Nick Grant following rookie minicamp, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Sunday, per Grant's agent. In addition to Blake, the team signed five other players from weekend tryouts: quarterback Jared Guarantano, safety Tae Daley, offensive lineman Greg Long, running back TJ Pledger and wide receiver Jared Smart. In corresponding releases, the Cardinals parted ways with linebacker Ron'Dell Carter, offensive lineman Marcus Henry, wide receiver Changa Hodge, safety Kekaula Kaniho, defensive lineman Will Miles and wide receiver Stephon Robinson.
- The Atlanta Falcons signed receiver Geronimo Allison, tight end Tucker Fisk and defensive back Tre Webb and released receiver Chad Hansen, tight end Daniel Helm and defensive back Luther Kirk.
- The Carolina Panthers signed two tryout players from rookie minicamp, offensive tackle Wyatt Miller and tight end Jared Scott. To make room on the roster, the Panthers waived cornerback Troy Pride Jr. with a failed physical designation.
- The Chicago Bears announced the signing of sixth-round pick Zachary Thomas, an offensive tackle.
- The Cleveland Browns announced Sunday the signing of quarterback Felix Harper.
- The Detroit Lions signed outside linebacker Natrez Patrick and waived outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier.
- The Houston Texans announced that they had signed two of their draft picks: first-round selection offensive lineman Kenyon Green and second-round pick wide receiver John Metchie III.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the signings of four players: wide receivers Marvin Hall, Willie Johnson and Ryan McDaniel, and tight end Naz Bohannon. In a corresponding move, they announced that they had waived safety Sean Mahone, offensive lineman Marcus Tatum and wide receivers Terry Godwin and Josh Hammond.
- The Minnesota Vikings announced that they had signed linebacker William Kwenkeu after he participated in rookie minicamp. In a corresponding move the Vikings released linebacker Tuf Borland.
- The New Orleans Saints signed running back Devine Ozigbo and linebacker Eric Wilson. The team also announced it had waived center Cohl Cabral, linebacker Joel Dublanko and wide receiver Jalen McCleskey.
- The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have signed wide receiver Keric Wheatfall.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed four UDFAs who tried out with the team during rookie minicamp: defensive lineman Trevon Mason, cornerback Carlins Patel, kicker Nick Sciba and reciver Tyler Snead. To make room on the roster, Pittsburgh waived receiver Rico Bussey and kicker Sam Sloman, released linebacker John Simon and waived/injured Bryce Watts.
- The Seattle Seahawks have signed cornerback Elijah Jones and offensive tackle Liam Ryan following rookie minicamp tryouts, the team announced Monday.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed three players after rookie minicamp: wide receiver Kameron Brown, defensive tackle Mike Greene and tight end JJ Howland.
- The Tennessee Titans signed defensive back Kenneth George to the active roster after he partook in the team's rookie minicamp. The team also announced defensive back Jamal Carter has been placed on injured reserve. The Titans also agreed to terms with veteran defensive end DeMarcus Walker.
- The Washington Commanders signed cornerback Nijuel Hill and linebacker Bryce Notree and released linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk.