Around the NFL

Patriots UDFA QB D'Eriq King could play 'receiver, quarterback, running back'

Published: May 04, 2022 at 08:44 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

From the first round through Day 3 -- and beyond -- the New England Patriots' draft has been a bit of a puzzlement, and drawn its share of scrutiny.

Among the most surprising decisions was the fourth-round selection of Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe just a year after the Patriots took QB Mac Jones in the first round.

Not long after the draft concluded, the Pats added another QB when they signed undrafted free agent D'Eriq King out of the University of Miami.

If Zappe's selection was puzzling, signing a UDFA QB would seem even more so, but that's before realizing there's a catch -- or perhaps many catches.

King could well see reps at quarterback, wide receiver and running back if all goes well.

"I was a little nervous because of the unknown, but I was blessed enough to sign with a team like the Patriots," King said, via Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. "I'm thankful for the opportunity. It was an exciting time. I talked to Matt Groh, and he was excited. I'm thankful for the opportunity. He told me I'll do a little bit of everything — receiver, quarterback, running back — whatever I can do to stick."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loves versatility and King certainly offers that. He played at Houston and Miami and across parts of six seasons he threw for 8,378 yards and 76 touchdowns, rushed for 2,055 yards and 32 touchdowns, and caught 61 receptions for 520 yards and three TDs.

Coming off a senior season with Miami in which he played just three games due to a shoulder injury, King went undrafted, but that wasn't all that shocking for him.

"I was kind of prepared for that," King said. "I didn't have a good season. It got cut short because of injuries. Still, there was that little feeling when the draft is going that something might happen and this team might draft me in this round. I was prepared for this moment."

Now, though, King believes he finds himself in the right spot and playing for the right coach.

"It's going to be good," King said. "I talked to some old teammates who have played for the Patriots. Coach Belichick is the best coach of all time."

The Patriots taking guard Cole Strange at No. 29 overall was a stunner when many had him going rounds later. Then they raised some eyebrows with Baylor speedster Tyquan Thornton at No. 50. Then came the Zappe conundrum. As NFL.com's Dan Parr opined, "the Patriots made a series of reaches that could come back to haunt them."

It could just be that the rookie the Patriots signed after the draft becomes the diamond in the rough they were mining for, whether he's throwing, running or catching.

"Definitely make the team, but I want to make plays as well," King said of what his goals are. "I want to do what I can to be seen and have the opportunity to make the team. I'm going to try to get on special teams, too."

