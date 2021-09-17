Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 17

Published: Sep 17, 2021 at 01:56 PM
﻿Everson Griffen﻿ is in the concussion protocol as a result of an unusual occurrence.

The veteran edge rusher will not play Sunday due to a concussion sustained in a car accident Thursday morning. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters Griffen swerved to avoid hitting a deer, resulting in the accident.

Griffen played 28 snaps (41.2 percent) in Minnesota's Week 1 overtime loss to Cincinnati and did not record a tackle. At 33 years old, the four-time Pro Bowler is a depth defender who will play a rotational role within Minnesota's defense. He'll be unavailable for a week following his off-field accident.

Joining Griffen on the sideline are linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), tackle ﻿Christian Darrisaw﻿ (groin) and cornerback ﻿Harrison Hand﻿ (hamstring). Linebacker ﻿Eric Kendricks﻿ (quadriceps) is questionable.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • The Cleveland Browns officially ruled out receiver Odell Beckham (knee) and tackle Chris Hubbard (triceps) against Houston. Browns tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle) and center JC Tretter (knee) are among those questionable to play.
  • The Los Angeles Chargers placed tackle Bryan Bulaga (groin/back) on injured reserve.
  • The Atlanta Falcons ruled out receiver Frank Darby (calf) against the Buccaneers.
  • Dallas Cowboys tackle Ty Nsekhe was released from the hospital Friday after being hospitalized with heat-related exhaustion after Thursday's practice. He will not play against the Chargers.
  • Chicago Bears offensive lineman ﻿Larry Borom﻿ (ankle) won't play against Cincinnati. Nose tackle ﻿Eddie Goldman﻿ (knee) is doubtful, while left tackle Jason Peters (quad), linebacker Robert Quinn (back), receivers ﻿Marquise Goodwin﻿ (quad), ﻿Darnell Mooney﻿ (back) and ﻿Nsimba Webster﻿ (hamstring) are questionable.
  • The Green Bay Packers are placing pass rusher Za'Darius Smith on injured reserve with a back injury. He is expected back this season.
  • Buffalo Bills receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle), defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (calf) and defensive end ﻿Efe Obada﻿ (calf) are questionable to play against Miami.
  • San Francisco 49ers cornerback ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ (knee) is doubtful to play against Philadelphia. Defensive lineman ﻿Arik Armstead﻿ (adductor) and ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ (knee) and linebacker ﻿Marcell Harris﻿ (oblique) are questionable.

Roster signings

  • The Los Angeles Chargers signed offensive lineman ﻿Michael Schofield﻿.
  • The Carolina Panthers signed veteran cornerback Rashaan Melvin﻿, who'd been with the team throughout the offseason, to their practice squad.

Roster cuts

  • The Carolina Panthers released cornerback John Brannon from the practice squad.

