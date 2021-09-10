NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 10

Zach Wilson won't have trusty veteran receiver Jamison Crowder for his first NFL game.
Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Crowder is out for Sunday's season opener against the Carolina Panthers. The veteran wideout remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Crowder was placed on the list last week after testing positive for COVID-19. He was previously dealing with a groin injury.
Saleh also noted that fellow receiver Keelan Cole (knee) would likely be a game-time decision.
Crowder caught 59 passes for 699 yards and six touchdowns last year with Gang Green. The 28-year-old took a pay cut this year to remain in New York.
With Crowder slotted for a starting role alongside Corey Davis, rookie Elijah Moore should see increased snaps with Crowder out. Cole's potential absence could give former second-round pick Denzel Mims increased opportunity as well.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) is headed to short-term injured reserve and will miss at least three games, per coach Ron Rivera.
- Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Steelers by coach Sean McDermott. Wideout Emmanuel Sanders (foot) is questionable for Sunday after being limited in Friday's practice, according to McDermott.
- Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker suffered a hand injury in practice and will be "out for a little bit," per coach Dan Campbell. "It doesn't look real good for the weekend," Campbell added.
- Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two practices due to an illness.
- Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (knee) will go on short-term injured reserve and a return is expected, per coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens placed cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Gus Edwards on season-ending IR. Peters and Edwards both suffered torn ACLs in Thursday's practice.
Roster signings
- The Carolina Panthers signed linebacker Kamal Martin to the practice squad.