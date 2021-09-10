NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 10

﻿Zach Wilson﻿ won't have trusty veteran receiver ﻿Jamison Crowder﻿ for his first NFL game.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Crowder is out for Sunday's season opener against the Carolina Panthers. The veteran wideout remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Crowder was placed on the list last week after testing positive for COVID-19. He was previously dealing with a groin injury.

Saleh also noted that fellow receiver ﻿Keelan Cole﻿ (knee) would likely be a game-time decision.

Crowder caught 59 passes for 699 yards and six touchdowns last year with Gang Green. The 28-year-old took a pay cut this year to remain in New York.