NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 10

Zach Wilson won't have trusty veteran receiver Jamison Crowder for his first NFL game.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Crowder is out for Sunday's season opener against the Carolina Panthers. The veteran wideout remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Crowder was placed on the list last week after testing positive for COVID-19. He was previously dealing with a groin injury.

Saleh also noted that fellow receiver Keelan Cole (knee) would likely be a game-time decision.

Crowder caught 59 passes for 699 yards and six touchdowns last year with Gang Green. The 28-year-old took a pay cut this year to remain in New York.