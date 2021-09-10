Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 10

Published: Sep 10, 2021 at 11:27 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

﻿Zach Wilson﻿ won't have trusty veteran receiver ﻿Jamison Crowder﻿ for his first NFL game.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Crowder is out for Sunday's season opener against the Carolina Panthers. The veteran wideout remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Crowder was placed on the list last week after testing positive for COVID-19. He was previously dealing with a groin injury.

Saleh also noted that fellow receiver ﻿Keelan Cole﻿ (knee) would likely be a game-time decision.

Crowder caught 59 passes for 699 yards and six touchdowns last year with Gang Green. The 28-year-old took a pay cut this year to remain in New York.

With Crowder slotted for a starting role alongside Corey Davis, rookie Elijah Moore should see increased snaps with Crowder out. Cole's potential absence could give former second-round pick ﻿Denzel Mims﻿ increased opportunity as well.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) is headed to short-term injured reserve and will miss at least three games, per coach Ron Rivera.
  • Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Steelers by coach Sean McDermott. Wideout Emmanuel Sanders (foot) is questionable for Sunday after being limited in Friday's practice, according to McDermott.
  • Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker suffered a hand injury in practice and will be "out for a little bit," per coach Dan Campbell. "It doesn't look real good for the weekend," Campbell added.
  • Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two practices due to an illness.
  • Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (knee) will go on short-term injured reserve and a return is expected, per coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens placed cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Gus Edwards on season-ending IR. Peters and Edwards both suffered torn ACLs in Thursday's practice.

Roster signings

  • The Carolina Panthers signed linebacker Kamal Martin to the practice squad.

Related Content

news

Saquon Barkley trending toward playing vs. Broncos, has 'one more hurdle' to clear

Giants head coach Joe Judge indicated it's looking good for running back Saquon Barkley to play Week 1. Judge added Barkley has "one more hurdle" to clear today, but if Barkley doesn't suffer a setback in Friday's practice, he'll be cleared to play. 
news

Lions bring back former long snapper Don Muhlbach as special assistant

The Lions are bringing longtime former long snapper Don Muhlbach back in the fold as a special assistant, the team announced Friday. Muhlbach will support general manager Brad Holmes, president and CEO Rod Wood and coach Dan Campbell in his new role.
news

Cam Newton on being released by Patriots: 'I was going to be a distraction'

Cam Newton shared his side of the story a week after being released by the New England Patriots in favor of rookie QB Mac Jones. 
news

Bruce Arians: Rob Gronkowski 'in the best shape he's been in, in a few years'

In one game in 2021, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ already looks better than he did at any point in 2020. The 32-year-old tight end looked like he was in 2015 form in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys. 
news

Ravens adding another RB to the mix, expected to sign Latavius Murray

With Ravens running back Gus Edwards out for the season with an ACL injury, former Saints running back Latavius Murray is expected to sign with Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport. 
news

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein on misses: 'No excuses ... If I did my job, we win that game'

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein missed two field goals and an extra point in Dallas' 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott picks up where he left off in first game since ankle injury

Dak Prescott didn't throw for nearly a month of the preseason. He was on a pitch count when he finally resumed two weeks ago. There were no such limitations Thursday, as the Pro Bowl QB starred in the Cowboys' narrow loss to the Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Buccaneers' season-opening win over Cowboys

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went back and forth with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to open the NFL season in enthralling fashion on Thursday, but it was the reigning Super Bowl championship who started the season with a victory.
news

Week 1 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers "NFL Kickoff Game 2021"
news

T.J. Watt agrees to four-year extension with Steelers worth more than $112M 

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth more than $112 million -- an average of $28.003 million -- with $80 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. 
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick 'paying attention' to T.J. Watt-Steelers negotiations with UFA looming in 2023

Pittsburgh's handling of the ongoing T.J. Watt situation could end up impacting how safety Minkah's Fitzpatrick handles his own pending contract situation.
