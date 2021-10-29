Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 29

Published: Oct 29, 2021 at 11:40 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Already without their quarterback, the New York Jets might also be without a top target this weekend.

Wide receiver Corey Davis (hip) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday.

Davis played in New York's blowout loss to New England in Week 7, catching four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, but suffered the hip flexor injury in practice Thursday.

Davis' injury will keep him from helping backup quarterback Mike White navigate the treacherous waters of facing a hungry Bengals defense that sacked Lamar Jackson five times last week. White will be making the start in place of rookie Zach Wilson, who suffered a knee injury in the loss to New England.

The Jets will hope that fellow receiver ﻿Denzel Mims﻿ will be able to step up to the challenge of replacing Davis, who has caught 24 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns in his first season in New York.

The Jets have been stung rather harshly by the injury bug in practice this season, losing rookie receiver ﻿Elijah Moore﻿ for some time due to a quadriceps injury suffered in August joint practices with the Eagles, and prized edge rusher Carl Lawson to a ruptured Achilles suffered in joint practices with the Packers. Davis becomes the latest to suffer an injury in practice, though it sounds as if it isn't as serious as those before him.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Houston Texans coach David Culley said rookie quarterback ﻿Davis Mills﻿ will start Sunday versus the Rams. Culley noted that ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ (hamstring), who returned to practice this week after being sidelined since Week 2, is not ready.
  • Green Bay Packers rookie running back ﻿Kylin Hill﻿ suffered a torn ACL in Thursday night's win over the Cardinals, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. The injury came as a result of a violent collision on a kick return in which Hill stumbled just before he was hit in the knee by Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward, who sustained a concussion on the play.

Roster signings

  • The Houston Texans are signing former Steelers running back ﻿Jaylen Samuels﻿ to the practice squad, per Pelissero.

