NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 29

Already without their quarterback, the New York Jets might also be without a top target this weekend.

Wide receiver Corey Davis (hip) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday.

Davis played in New York's blowout loss to New England in Week 7, catching four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown, but suffered the hip flexor injury in practice Thursday.

Davis' injury will keep him from helping backup quarterback Mike White navigate the treacherous waters of facing a hungry Bengals defense that sacked Lamar Jackson five times last week. White will be making the start in place of rookie Zach Wilson, who suffered a knee injury in the loss to New England.

The Jets will hope that fellow receiver ﻿Denzel Mims﻿ will be able to step up to the challenge of replacing Davis, who has caught 24 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns in his first season in New York.