NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 15

The Detroit Lions are taking a look at one of the top quarterbacks of the 2022 draft class.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Lions would meet with Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett next week, per sources informed of the situation.
It's one of the final pre-draft meetings for the Lions and the only known quarterback visit. It's notable, however, that the Lions coached the Senior Bowl, getting a close look at the likes of Malik Willis, so top-30 visits weren't necessary.
Pickett is viewed as the most pro-ready QB entering the NFL this season in what most scouts believe is a down year at the position. The Pitt Panther could go as high as the top 10. The Lions have three picks in the top 34 of the draft.
Roster moves
- The Indianapolis Colts are signing CB Stephon Gilmore to a contract worth around $23 million, per Pelissero. Gilmore's contract is for two years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler and won the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year award.
Free-agent visits
- The Indianapolis Colts hosted veteran safety Darian Thompson for a visit on Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Thompson spent the last four years with the Cowboys.