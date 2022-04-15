NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 15

The Detroit Lions are taking a look at one of the top quarterbacks of the 2022 draft class.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Lions would meet with Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett next week, per sources informed of the situation.

It's one of the final pre-draft meetings for the Lions and the only known quarterback visit. It's notable, however, that the Lions coached the Senior Bowl, getting a close look at the likes of Malik Willis, so top-30 visits weren't necessary.