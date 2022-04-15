Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 15

Published: Apr 15, 2022 at 08:56 AM
The Detroit Lions are taking a look at one of the top quarterbacks of the 2022 draft class.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Lions would meet with Pitt signal-caller Kenny Pickett next week, per sources informed of the situation.

It's one of the final pre-draft meetings for the Lions and the only known quarterback visit. It's notable, however, that the Lions coached the Senior Bowl, getting a close look at the likes of Malik Willis, so top-30 visits weren't necessary.

Pickett is viewed as the most pro-ready QB entering the NFL this season in what most scouts believe is a down year at the position. The Pitt Panther could go as high as the top 10. The Lions have three picks in the top 34 of the draft.

Roster moves

Free-agent visits

  • The Indianapolis Colts hosted veteran safety Darian Thompson for a visit on Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Thompson spent the last four years with the Cowboys.

Colts signing Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to two-year deal

Five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore is signing a two-year deal with the Colts, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.

Seahawks' Al Woods believes 'winning culture' will make up for loss of Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner

Veteran defensive lineman Al Woods cited the team's culture as the reason he's confident Seattle can keep winning despite the losses of Wilson and Wagner.

Broncos' Garett Bolles compares Russell Wilson to Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Denver Broncos left tackle Garret Bolles had high praise for Russell Wilson, comparing the QB to a trio of NBA Hall of Famers.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: QB Justin Fields in 'great spot' learning offense

With voluntary workouts underway for the Bears since April 4, quarterback Justin Fields is fast at work learning his second offense in as many seasons with rookie head coach Matt Eberflus now running the show. So far so great where Fields is concerned, according to the former Colts defensive coordinator.

A.J. Green returning to Cardinals on one-year deal

Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green is returning to the Cardinals on a one-year deal, the team announced.

Kyler Murray not expected to play for Cardinals without new contract

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is not expected to play in Arizona this season without a new deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

Sammy Watkins agrees to one-year, $4M contract with Packers

After a Thursday visit with the Packers, Sammy Watkins is signing a one-year, $4 million deal to join Green Bay, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

Geno Smith re-signing with Seahawks on one-year, $7M deal

Geno Smith is returning to Seattle. The veteran quarterback is expected to re-sign with the Seahawks on a one-year deal. He joins Drew Look in the QB room.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, April 14

The San Francisco 49ers are signing pass rusher Kemoko Turay to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins visiting Packers

The Green Bay Packers are hosting veteran WR Sammy Watkins for a free-agent visit on Thursday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson happy to see J.D. McKissic return: 'We're a 1-2 punch combo'

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson says he and teammate J.D. McKissic form a dynamic pass-catching duo out of the backfield.

