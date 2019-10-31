NFL rookie rankings: Nick Bosa leads top 25 at midseason mark

With the 2019 NFL regular season at its midpoint, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the first half of the season to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.
Bosa has already emerged as the best pure power rusher in the NFL. He's the leading contender for Defensive Rookie of the Year and is also very much in the discussion for Defensive Player of the Year.
Minshew has clearly been the top passer in this year's rookie class. He's made plays in the structure of the offense and he's proven to be a dangerous improvisor.
Allen was a steal for the Jaguars at No. 7 overall. He is tied with Bosa for the sack lead among rookies and he's been consistently disruptive every week.
The top running back in this draft class, Jacobs has brought a physical dimension to the Raiders' offense. Look for him to be more involved in the passing game in the second half of the season.
Bush is a sideline-to-sideline 'backer who's made impact plays on the football. He's given the Steelers a much-needed playmaker at the second level of their defense.
Murray has made steady improvement and he's catching up to the speed of the pro game. He doesn't have much talent in front of him, but he's found a way to make the Cardinals a competitive team.
Team:
New York Giants |
Position: QB
The sixth overall pick is coming off his
best performance of the season, and he's more than justified the
Giants' faith in him. He does need to clean up some fumble issues but otherwise he's been excellent.
Burns is a blur off the edge, and the Panthers pass rush is one of the most improved units in the entire league. I love his effort and tenacity.
Washington has been miserable in the first half of the season, but McLaurin has been a bright spot. He has elite speed and his route-running savvy jumps off the screen.
The Packers offensive line is much improved from last year and Jenkins deserves his share of credit for the boost. He's been the most consistent rookie offensive lineman this season.
Savage has a beautiful blend of speed, instincts and toughness. He has missed a couple games due to injury and his absence was noticeable in the backend of the Packers secondary.
Metcalf is still a work in progress, but he's produced several chunk plays and he's proven to be a worthy red-zone target for Russell Wilson.
The 342-pounder is more than just a space eater up front for the Giants. He uses his quickness to be disruptive against the pass and has outstanding lateral range against the run.
Risner has been the Broncos' most consistent lineman this season. He's shown solid awareness and has held up well in pass pro.
Brown is a physical specimen and he's been outstanding after the catch. I believe the Titans have one of the most underrated WR duos in Brown and Corey Davis.
Sanders is starting to get more involved in the Philly offense and he's making a big difference. He has outstanding burst and he's a weapon in the passing game.
Hockenson hasn't had the production I was anticipating, but he's still valuable in the run game. I expect him to take off in the second half of the year.
The speedy wideout fits beautifully in the Chiefs' system and he's helped them overcome some early-season injuries at the position.
McCoy, the first of back-to-back centers on this list, has been a reliable starter for the Saints this season. He can move people in the run game and he's firm in pass protection.
Bradbury struggled in pass pro early in the season but he quickly improved. He's always been excellent in the run game with his ability to reach and cut off defensive tackles.
Brown has missed some time due to an ankle injury but he was electric earlier in the season. If he can return to full health, he'll quickly climb back up this list.
Winovich doesn't start for the Patriots but he's contributed some key sacks for the league's top defense. He is slippery off the edge and he's got a knack for finishing.
Crosby has been the hidden gem in the Raiders draft class. He is long and athletic, which has helped him emerge as Oakland's best edge-rush presence.
Holcomb has been a tackling machine for the Redskins. I love his aggressiveness to fill the hole inside and he's got plenty of speed to make plays outside the tackle box.
Williams was having an exceptional year up until a Week 5 meeting with Christian McCaffrey and Co. that did not end well for the rookie linebacker. The Murray State product has missed time with a hamstring injury, but should continue making splash plays as a result of his incredible speed and range when he returns.