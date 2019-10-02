NFL rookie rankings: Gardner Minshew on top at quarter mark

Published: Oct 02, 2019 at 02:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

With the 2019 regular season at the quarter mark, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the first four weeks to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.

It's time to update my rookie rankings, as quite a bit has changed since the last installment was released prior to Week 1. This list will continue to change throughout the season, as we see more rookies given increased roles for their respective teams. Thus far, I've been very impressed with the rookie groups for the Jaguars, Giants and Packers.

NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from the preseason rookie rankings.

Position: QB

Minshew has brought energy to the Jags' offense since replacing the injured Nick Foles in Week 1. The sixth-round pick from Washington State can create plays, and he's been a good decision maker.

Position: S

Savage has been all over the field for the Packers. He has tremendous range and instincts.

Position: QB

Jones is smooth and athletic. He's shown the ability to extend plays, and he's been excellent on third down since the team made him the starter in Week 3.

Position: LB

Bush is a tackling machine (37 in four games) and he's brought some much-needed athleticism to the position for the Steelers.

Position: TE

Hockenson is an excellent route runner and must be accounted for in the red zone. He's also a reliable force in the run game.

Position: Edge rusher

Bosa has only played three games (the 49ers had a bye in Week 4) but he's been consistently disruptive in each of them. While the stats don't show it, he's lived up to the pre-draft hype, even though he's still not fully healthy as he plays through the ankle injury that kept him out of the preseason.

Position: QB

Murray doesn't have much help around him, but he still flashes the tools that made him the first overall pick. I'd like to see him be a little more aggressive as both a passer and runner.

Position: Edge rusher

The Panthers' pass rush has drastically improved, and Burns has been a key contributor. I love his combination of speed and effort.

Position: RB

Jacobs has brought much-needed balance to the Raiders' offense; his physical running style has been key to their 2-2 start.

Position: WR

Brown's home-run speed has really helped Lamar Jackson by stretching the field and creating space.

Position: WR

McLaurin is a polished route runner and looks to be a key piece in the Redskins' rebuilding efforts.

Position: OG

Jenkins has been a steady, reliable player up front for the Packers. His emergence as a starter has been a huge help to Aaron Rodgers.

Position: TE

Knox is extremely gifted. If he can stay healthy (he dealt with injuries during his college and high school career), look for him to climb this list as the season progresses.

Position: DL

Winovich has a knack for rushing the passer. I love the way he uses his hands to get off blocks.

Position: OG

Risner has been one of the few bright spots for an 0-4 Broncos team. He's quickly emerged as their most dependable offensive lineman.

Position: WR

Brown's strength and speed after the catch are easy to fall in love with when you study his tape. He should see his role increase in this offense as the season rolls along.

Position: WR

Metcalf doesn't need to touch the ball a lot to make an impact on the game. His deep speed opens up a lot of options for Russell Wilson.

Position: Edge rusher

Allen flashes big-time burst off the edge and has been a little better versus the run than anticipated.

Position: LB

The Jaguars' scouting staff deserves credit for identifying Williams as a quality sleeper in the 2019 NFL Draft and picking him in the third round. He has been outstanding thus far this season. His speed and range jump off the screen.

Position: RB

Sanders has made an impact as a runner, receiver and returner. Look for him to see more touches in the second quarter of the season.

Position: LB

Connelly was having a phenomenal rookie campaign before suffering an ACL tear vs. the Redskins on Sunday. He should be a key member of this defense in the years to come.

Position: WR

Hardman has elite speed, and he's helped keep this offense humming without the presence of injured receiver Tyreek Hill.

Position: C

McCoy will get beat every now and then, but he's been a solid starter for the Saints.

Position: WR

Williams is making the most of his opportunities and provides a spark for the worst offense in the NFL.

Position: OLB

Ximines looks like another home-run pick from this talented Giants rookie class. He uses his length and speed to generate consistent pressure in the passing game.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL rookie rankings at Q1 of 2021 season: Mac Jones only QB in top 10

Mac Jones leads all QBs while two Chargers crack the top 10 in Daniel Jeremiah's ranking of the 25 best rookies through Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Top 25 NFL rookies of 2019: 49ers, Raiders dominate rankings

With the 2019 regular season in the books, Daniel Jeremiah reveals his final ranking of the NFL's top 25 rookies. Where do Kyler Murray and Gardner Minshew land on his end-of-year list?
news

2019 NFL rookie rankings: Raiders in top 5 entering final quarter

Daniel Jeremiah updates his ranking of the NFL's top 25 rookies entering the final quarter of the regular season. Seven teams have two players on the list, including the Oakland Raiders.
news

NFL rookie rankings: Nick Bosa leads top 25 at midseason mark

As we close the book on the first half of the 2019 NFL regular season, Daniel Jeremiah reviews his notes to rank the top 25 rookies in the league. Will Gardner Minshew be the top-ranked QB? Is any rookie playing better than Nick Bosa?
news

2019 NFL rookie rankings: Top 25 newcomers entering Week 1

Which NFL newbies fared the best in their first preseason and training camp? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his ranking of the top 25 rookies right now, a list that includes three New England Patriots.
news

2018 NFL rookie rankings: Top 25 newcomers entering Week 1

Daniel Jeremiah reveals his ranking of the NFL's top 25 rookies entering the 2018 regular season. See where players like Sam Darnold, Saquon Barkley and Baker Mayfield land on his list.
news

2017 NFL rookie rankings: Top 25 newcomers entering Week 1

Heading into the regular season, Daniel Jeremiah spotlights 25 rookies who appear poised to produce, including Reuben Foster, Mitchell Trubisky and Christian McCaffrey.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW