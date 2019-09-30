Roundup: Giants LB Ryan Connelly (ACL) out for season

Giants linebacker Ryan Connelly's promising rookie season is over after four games.

The team announced the fifth-round draft pick tore his ACL in Sunday's win over the Redskins. The season-ending injury cuts short what had been a fast start for Connelly.

Making his third consecutive start, the inside linebacker recorded his second interception in as many games. Connelly also has two tackles for loss, including a sack, and 20 tackles overall.

Big Blue gained a player on the other side of the ball Monday. Wide receiver Golden Tate, who served a four-game suspension for PEDs, returned to the team facility.

The 10th-year veteran is eligible to make his Giants debut this weekend against the Vikings.

"He should be fresh and ready to go," coach Pat Shurmur told reporters.

Here is other news we're tracking Monday:

1. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said wide receiver Davante Adams (toe) is day to day. Adams went down late in Green Bay's loss to the Eagles last Thursday and said afterward he had a turf toe injury. LaFleur told reporters there isn't currently a plan for Adams' activity this week. "I really can't tell you right now," he said.

2. Panthers coach Ron Rivera told reporters he expects Kyle Allen to start again Sunday versus the Jaguars, while adding there is no timeline for the return of Cam Newton (foot).

3. Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was diagnosed with a neck sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Maddox was carted off the field late in Philadelphia's win over the Packers last Thursday. He's considered week to week and will likely miss a few games, Rapoport added.

4. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is undergoing tests Monday on his non-throwing shoulder to determine how much time he'll miss, per Rapoport. He is considered doubtful to play Week 5 in London versus the Raiders. Trubisky landed awkwardly on his left arm during Chicago's first drive against the Vikings and was replaced by Chase Daniel.

5. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is in the concussion protocol, according to Rapoport. He exited in the second half of Buffalo's loss to the Patriots after taking a hit to the head.

6. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has has only been cleared for non-contact drills and will begin throwing Monday. New York coach coach Adam Gase said he's unsure about Darnold's availability for Week 5 versus the Eagles since the second-year QB hasn't been cleared for contact. Darnold has been sidelined since the season opener because of mononucleosis.

Gase said rookie defensive tackle Quinnen Williams "is good to go" after battling an ankle injury, while linebackers C.J. Mosley (groin) and Jordan Jenkins (calf) are not expected to practice Wednesday.