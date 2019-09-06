2019 NFL rookie rankings: Top 25 newcomers entering Week 1

With the 2019 regular season set to swing into full gear, former pro scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from August and consulted with sources around the league to rank the top 25 rookies in the NFL today. This is NOT a projection, and the list is likely to change dramatically in the next installment a month from now, when there's significant regular-season game tape to review.

1 Daniel Jones QB Giants

Jones was the most impressive rookie in the preseason, completing 29-of-34 passes (85.3%) for 416 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He showed tremendous poise and accuracy. He starts out in the top spot, but he'll have a hard time staying here because he's slated for backup duty behind Eli Manning

2 Josh Allen Edge Jaguars

Allen used his quickness and agility to create negative plays versus both the run and pass. He still needs to add strength, but he was impressive in the preseason.

3 Devin Bush LB Steelers

Bush displayed elite range and instincts. He should emerge as a Pro Bowl-caliber player during his rookie season.

4 Brian Burns Edge Panthers

Burns just has a knack for getting to the quarterback. He didn't have a bunch of clean/early sacks, but he won with effort and instincts.

5 Christian Wilkins DT Dolphins

Wilkins was disruptive on tape and looks poised to have a strong year for a very bad Dolphins team.

6 Kyler Murray QB Cardinals

Murray was up and down in the preseason (23-of-36 for 193 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions) while running a vanilla version of Kliff Kingsbury's offense. However, he still showed enough promise to excite everyone in the Cardinals organization.

7 Devin White LB Buccaneers

White was a little more physical than I expected in the preseason and his speed/range was very impressive.

8 Quinnen Williams DT Jets

Williams is still learning the finer points of the position, but his raw power and explosiveness stood out in the preseason.

9 Josh Jacobs RB Raiders

Jacobs didn't get a lot of work (four total touches) in the preseason, but he showed why he was selected in the first round. He has outstanding vision, balance and strength.

10 Tony Pollard RB Cowboys

Pollard only ran the ball 139 times in his three seasons at Memphis, but he looked very natural and explosive in the preseason, rushing 15 times for 84 yards (5.6 yards per carry). He will serve as a nice complementary piece in this Dallas backfield.

11 Johnathan Abram S Raiders

Abram flew around in the preseason and showed the same physicality we witnessed during his time at Mississippi State.

12 Drue Tranquill LB Chargers

Tranquill won't start for the Chargers , but he gave them a glimpse of their future with his outstanding preseason play. He was very fluid and smooth in coverage and he has excellent range in the run game.

13 Montez Sweat OLB Redskins

Sweat looked as advertised in the preseason. He has an explosive first step as a pass rusher and can close from the backside in a hurry versus the run.

14 J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR Eagles

The Eagles have a plethora of weapons in the passing game, but Arcega-Whiteside is still going to make an immediate impact. He gets in and out of breaks very efficiently for such a big (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) wideout.

15 KeeSean Johnson WR Cardinals

Johnson, the last of three wide receivers selected by the Cardinals in this year's draft, was the best of the team's rookie pass-catchers this preseason. The fifth-round pick has been a fluid route runner and understands how to set up defenders.

16 T.J. Hockenson TE Lions

Hockenson was targeted just six times in the preseason, but he made the most out of his opportunities (four grabs for 74 yards). He can stretch the field in the passing game and he's been more than solid in the run game.

17 Jakobi Meyers WR Patriots

Meyers, who signed with New England as an undrafted free agent, was one of the biggest surprises of the preseason, leading the league with 253 receiving yards. He's a very polished route runner and displays natural hands.

18 Jarrett Stidham QB Patriots

Stidham played well enough in the preseason to beat out veteran Brian Hoyer for the backup job behind Tom Brady . He really cleaned up some of the sloppiness in his footwork from his last year at Auburn.

19 Mecole Hardman WR Chiefs

Hardman's speed jumped off the tape, which isn't a shock considering he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine . He's going to be a fun toy in Andy Reid's offense.

20 Chase Winovich DL Patriots

Winovich showed powerful hands in the run game to stack and shed blocks. He also proved to be very slippery on the edge as a pass rusher, recording 2.5 sacks.

21 Garrett Bradbury C Vikings

Bradbury was one of my favorite players in the 2019 draft and he didn't disappoint in the preseason. He is ultra-quick working laterally and up to the second level in the run game.

22 Jerry Tillery DT Chargers

Tillery showed promise as a pass rusher with a quick slap/swim move against the Saints in the second preseason game . He was also able to make plays on the backside in the run game due to his quickness and effort.

23 Oshane Ximines OLB Giants

Ximines can play a little too high at times, but I love the way he uses his hands as a pass rusher. He should emerge as a key member of the defense this fall.

24 Dwayne Haskins QB Redskins

I thought Haskins got better every week in the preseason. He made some big-time throws down the field and should take over the starting role from Case Keenum sooner rather than later.

25 Cody Barton LB Seahawks

Barton, a third-round pick, stood out because of his ability to run and cover in the passing game. The Seahawks continue to impress with their ability to scout the linebacker position.

