NFL rookie rankings: Gardner Minshew on top at quarter mark

With the 2019 regular season at the quarter mark, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the first four weeks to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.
It's time to update my rookie rankings, as quite a bit has changed since the last installment was released prior to Week 1. This list will continue to change throughout the season, as we see more rookies given increased roles for their respective teams. Thus far, I've been very impressed with the rookie groups for the Jaguars, Giants and Packers.
NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from the preseason rookie rankings.
RANK
1
Gardner Minshew, Jaguars
Position: QB
Minshew has brought energy to the Jags' offense since replacing the injured Nick Foles in Week 1. The sixth-round pick from Washington State can create plays, and he's been a good decision maker.
RANK
2
Darnell Savage, Packers
Position: S
Savage has been all over the field for the Packers. He has tremendous range and instincts.
RANK
3
Daniel Jones, Giants
Position: QB
Jones is smooth and athletic. He's shown the ability to extend plays, and he's been excellent on third down since the team made him the starter in Week 3.
RANK
4
Devin Bush, Steelers
Position: LB
Bush is a tackling machine (37 in four games) and he's brought some much-needed athleticism to the position for the Steelers.
RANK
5
T.J. Hockenson, Lions
Position: TE
Hockenson is an excellent route runner and must be accounted for in the red zone. He's also a reliable force in the run game.
RANK
6
Nick Bosa, 49ers
Position: Edge rusher
Bosa has only played three games (the 49ers had a bye in Week 4) but he's been consistently disruptive in each of them. While the stats don't show it, he's lived up to the pre-draft hype, even though he's still not fully healthy as he plays through the ankle injury that kept him out of the preseason.
RANK
7
Kyler Murray, Cardinals
Position: QB
Murray doesn't have much help around him, but he still flashes the tools that made him the first overall pick. I'd like to see him be a little more aggressive as both a passer and runner.
RANK
8
Brian Burns, Panthers
Position: Edge rusher
The Panthers' pass rush has drastically improved, and Burns has been a key contributor. I love his combination of speed and effort.
RANK
9
Josh Jacobs, Raiders
Position: RB
Jacobs has brought much-needed balance to the Raiders' offense; his physical running style has been key to their 2-2 start.
RANK
10
Marquise Brown, Ravens
Position: WR
Brown's home-run speed has really helped Lamar Jackson by stretching the field and creating space.
RANK
11
Terry McLaurin, Redskins
Position: WR
McLaurin is a polished route runner and looks to be a key piece in the Redskins' rebuilding efforts.
RANK
12
Elgton Jenkins, Packers
Position: OG
Jenkins has been a steady, reliable player up front for the Packers. His emergence as a starter has been a huge help to Aaron Rodgers.
RANK
13
Dawson Knox, Bills
Position: TE
Knox is extremely gifted. If he can stay healthy (he dealt with injuries during his college and high school career), look for him to climb this list as the season progresses.
RANK
14
Chase Winovich, Patriots
Position: DL
Winovich has a knack for rushing the passer. I love the way he uses his hands to get off blocks.
RANK
15
Dalton Risner, Broncos
Position: OG
Risner has been one of the few bright spots for an 0-4 Broncos team. He's quickly emerged as their most dependable offensive lineman.
RANK
16
A.J. Brown, Titans
Position: WR
Brown's strength and speed after the catch are easy to fall in love with when you study his tape. He should see his role increase in this offense as the season rolls along.
RANK
17
D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks
Position: WR
Metcalf doesn't need to touch the ball a lot to make an impact on the game. His deep speed opens up a lot of options for Russell Wilson.
RANK
18
Josh Allen, Jaguars
Position: Edge rusher
Allen flashes big-time burst off the edge and has been a little better versus the run than anticipated.
RANK
19
Quincy Williams, Jaguars
RANK
20
Miles Sanders, Eagles
Position: RB
Sanders has made an impact as a runner, receiver and returner. Look for him to see more touches in the second quarter of the season.
RANK
21
Ryan Connelly, Giants
Position: LB
Connelly was having a phenomenal rookie campaign before suffering an ACL tear vs. the Redskins on Sunday. He should be a key member of this defense in the years to come.
RANK
22
Mecole Hardman, Chiefs
Position: WR
Hardman has elite speed, and he's helped keep this offense humming without the presence of injured receiver Tyreek Hill.
RANK
23
Erik McCoy, Saints
Position: C
McCoy will get beat every now and then, but he's been a solid starter for the Saints.
RANK
24
Preston Williams, Dolphins
Position: WR
Williams is making the most of his opportunities and provides a spark for the worst offense in the NFL.
RANK
25
Oshane Ximines, Giants
Position: OLB
Ximines looks like another home-run pick from this talented Giants rookie class. He uses his length and speed to generate consistent pressure in the passing game.
