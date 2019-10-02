NFL rookie rankings: Gardner Minshew on top at quarter mark

With the 2019 regular season at the quarter mark, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the first four weeks to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.

It's time to update my rookie rankings, as quite a bit has changed since the last installment was released prior to Week 1. This list will continue to change throughout the season, as we see more rookies given increased roles for their respective teams. Thus far, I've been very impressed with the rookie groups for the Jaguars, Giants and Packers.

NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from the preseason rookie rankings.

RANK 1 Gardner Minshew, Jaguars NA Position: QB



Minshew has brought energy to the Jags' offense since replacing the injured Nick Foles in Week 1. The sixth-round pick from Washington State can create plays, and he's been a good decision maker.

RANK 2 Darnell Savage, Packers NA Position: S



Savage has been all over the field for the Packers. He has tremendous range and instincts.

RANK 3 Daniel Jones, Giants 2 Position: QB



Jones is smooth and athletic. He's shown the ability to extend plays, and he's been excellent on third down since the team made him the starter in Week 3.

RANK 4 Devin Bush, Steelers 1 Position: LB



Bush is a tackling machine (37 in four games) and he's brought some much-needed athleticism to the position for the Steelers.

RANK 5 T.J. Hockenson, Lions 11 Position: TE



Hockenson is an excellent route runner and must be accounted for in the red zone. He's also a reliable force in the run game.

RANK 6 Nick Bosa, 49ers NA Position: Edge rusher



Bosa has only played three games (the 49ers had a bye in Week 4) but he's been consistently disruptive in each of them. While the stats don't show it, he's lived up to the pre-draft hype, even though he's still not fully healthy as he plays through the ankle injury that kept him out of the preseason.

RANK 7 Kyler Murray, Cardinals 1 Position: QB



Murray doesn't have much help around him, but he still flashes the tools that made him the first overall pick. I'd like to see him be a little more aggressive as both a passer and runner.

RANK 8 Brian Burns, Panthers 4 Position: Edge rusher



The Panthers' pass rush has drastically improved, and Burns has been a key contributor. I love his combination of speed and effort.

RANK 9 Josh Jacobs, Raiders Position: RB



Jacobs has brought much-needed balance to the Raiders' offense; his physical running style has been key to their 2-2 start.

RANK 10 Marquise Brown, Ravens NA Position: WR



Brown's home-run speed has really helped Lamar Jackson by stretching the field and creating space.

RANK 11 Terry McLaurin, Redskins NA Position: WR



McLaurin is a polished route runner and looks to be a key piece in the Redskins' rebuilding efforts.

RANK 12 Elgton Jenkins, Packers NA Position: OG



Jenkins has been a steady, reliable player up front for the Packers. His emergence as a starter has been a huge help to Aaron Rodgers.

RANK 13 Dawson Knox, Bills NA Position: TE



Knox is extremely gifted. If he can stay healthy (he dealt with injuries during his college and high school career), look for him to climb this list as the season progresses.

RANK 14 Chase Winovich, Patriots 6 Position: DL



Winovich has a knack for rushing the passer. I love the way he uses his hands to get off blocks.

RANK 15 Dalton Risner, Broncos NA Position: OG



Risner has been one of the few bright spots for an 0-4 Broncos team. He's quickly emerged as their most dependable offensive lineman.

RANK 16 A.J. Brown, Titans NA Position: WR



Brown's strength and speed after the catch are easy to fall in love with when you study his tape. He should see his role increase in this offense as the season rolls along.

RANK 17 D.K. Metcalf, Seahawks NA Position: WR



Metcalf doesn't need to touch the ball a lot to make an impact on the game. His deep speed opens up a lot of options for Russell Wilson.

RANK 18 Josh Allen, Jaguars 16 Position: Edge rusher



Allen flashes big-time burst off the edge and has been a little better versus the run than anticipated.

RANK 19 Quincy Williams, Jaguars NA Position: LB



The Jaguars' scouting staff deserves credit for identifying Williams as a quality sleeper in the 2019 NFL Draft and picking him in the third around. He has been outstanding thus far this season. His speed and range jump off the screen.

RANK 20 Miles Sanders, Eagles NA Position: RB



Sanders has made an impact as a runner, receiver and returner. Look for him to see more touches in the second quarter of the season.

RANK 21 Ryan Connelly, Giants NA Position: LB



Connelly was having a phenomenal rookie campaign before suffering an ACL tear vs. the Redskins on Sunday. He should be a key member of this defense in the years to come.

RANK 22 Mecole Hardman, Chiefs 3 Position: WR



Hardman has elite speed, and he's helped keep this offense humming without the presence of injured receiver Tyreek Hill.

RANK 23 Erik McCoy, Saints NA Position: C



McCoy will get beat every now and then, but he's been a solid starter for the Saints.

RANK 24 Preston Williams, Dolphins NA Position: WR



Williams is making the most of his opportunities and provides a spark for the worst offense in the NFL.

RANK 25 Oshane Ximines, Giants 2 Position: OLB



Ximines looks like another home-run pick from this talented Giants rookie class. He uses his length and speed to generate consistent pressure in the passing game.

