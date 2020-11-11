NFL rookie rankings: Justin Herbert leads top 25 at midseason

Published: Nov 11, 2020 at 12:43 PM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

With the 2020 regular season at the midway point, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.

NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from the first-quarter rookie rankings.

Rank
1
1
Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers · QB

Herbert has been outstanding since he took over as the Chargers' starter in Week 2. He's providing explosive plays while also protecting the football.

Rank
2
1
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals · QB

Burrow continues to display accuracy, playmaking ability and toughness. He's getting better every week.

Rank
3
6
Tristan Wirfs
Tristan Wirfs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · OT

Wirfs has been the most consistent rookie offensive tackle. He has the athleticism to cover up speed rushers and he plays with excellent strength/power in the run game.

Rank
4
2
Chase Young
Chase Young
Washington Football Team · DE

Young has missed some time due to injury but he's been very disruptive when he's on the field. He wins with power as a pass rusher and he's been stout as a run defender.

Rank
5
3
James Robinson
James Robinson
Jacksonville Jaguars · RB

Robinson is a physical runner and I've been pleasantly surprised by his impact in the passing game. I still can't believe he wasn't drafted!

Rank
6
2
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings · WR

Jefferson is a detailed, precise route runner and he has provided big plays for the Vikings.

Rank
7
CeeDee Lamb
CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys · WR

Lamb can play inside and outside. He's shown tremendous concentration and toughness to work in traffic.

Rank
8
11
Jeremy Chinn
Jeremy Chinn
Carolina Panthers · S

Chinn's speed jumps off the tape when I study the Panthers. He makes plays sideline to sideline and brings a lot of energy to his team.

Rank
9
6
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · S

Winfield has proven to be versatile and dependable in Todd Bowles' scheme. The rookie is a top-notch blitzer and he shines in underneath coverage.

Rank
10
1
Patrick Queen
Patrick Queen
Baltimore Ravens · ILB

Queen is always around the ball for the Ravens. He leads the team in tackles and he's been effective as a blitzer.

Rank
11
1
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Kansas City Chiefs · RB

The Chiefs haven't relied on the running game in the past few weeks, but Edwards-Helaire still finds ways to impact the game. He should get more touches down the stretch.

Rank
12
7
Mekhi Becton
Mekhi Becton
New York Jets · OT

Becton has been in and out of the lineup due to injury. He would be much higher on the list if he had stayed healthy. He's a devastating run blocker and he more than holds his own in pass protection.

Rank
13
12
Mike Onwenu
Mike Onwenu
New England Patriots · OG

Onwenu has been a valuable piece for the Patriots' offense. He's excelled at both guard spots and proven capable of holding up at tackle, too. He's very firm in pass protection and creates movement in the run game.

Rank
14
Jedrick Wills
Jedrick Wills
Cleveland Browns · OT

Wills has started every game this season, solidifying the left tackle position for the Browns.

Rank
15
3
Jaylon Johnson
Jaylon Johnson
Chicago Bears · CB

Johnson is playing with excellent awareness and toughness for the Bears. He can find and play the ball down the field. He’s a reliable tackler in the run game, too.

Rank
16
NR
Derrick Brown
Derrick Brown
Carolina Panthers · DT

Brown has been dominant against the run. He resets the line of scrimmage and his effort is outstanding.

Rank
17
NR
Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool
Pittsburgh Steelers · WR

Claypool has provided big plays down the field and he's been an asset in the run game, as well.

Rank
18
1
Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins
Cincinnati Bengals · WR

Higgins has earned the trust of Joe Burrow and he's a major weapon on 50/50 balls.

Rank
19
3
Jerry Jeudy
Jerry Jeudy
Denver Broncos · WR

Jeudy has had some lapses in concentration, but his route running has been superb and we've seen his production spike in the last couple weeks.

Rank
20
4
Antonio Gibson
Antonio Gibson
Washington Football Team · RB

Gibson has been up and down this year, but the flashes of explosiveness have been impressive. He looks like a key building block for the Washington offense.

Rank
21
Brandon Aiyuk
Brandon Aiyuk
San Francisco 49ers · WR

Aiyuk is dynamic with the ball in his hands and he's continuing to grow as a route runner.

Rank
22
NR
Trevon Diggs
Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys · CB

Diggs has given up some plays, but his ball skills have been tremendous. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury in Week 9 and might miss the rest of the season.

Rank
23
1
Javon Kinlaw
Javon Kinlaw
San Francisco 49ers · DT

Kinlaw is a powerful run defender and he's generated a lot of pressure in the passing game. He has a unique blend of size, length and athleticism.

Rank
24
NR
Darnell Mooney
Darnell Mooney
Chicago Bears · WR

Mooney, a fifth-round pick, is an explosive deep threat for the Bears. I see some similarities to DeSean Jackson in his play.

Rank
25
12
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts · RB

Taylor had a costly fumble in the Colts' Week 9 loss to the Ravens, but he's put up solid numbers through the first half of the season. I'd like to see him improve his vision as an inside runner.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

Related Content

news

Late Giants owner's letters paint gripping picture of World War II service

Wellington Mara didn't talk to his children much about World War II -- but letters discovered years later reveal the late Giants owner's gripping experience.
news

NFL overreactions, Week 9: Is Drew Brees the G.O.A.T now?

Did Drew Brees wrested the title of G.O.A.T. from Tom Brady? Brandon Mendoza breaks down five overreactions from Week 9. 
news

After terrible offensive showing, Buccaneers will need whatever they can get from Antonio Brown  

Antonio Brown can likely still help provide touchdowns and wins, although neither he nor anybody else wearing a Buccaneers uniform did on Sunday night. Given how terrible the Bucs offense looked in the loss to another top-level team, it certainly looks like Tampa Bay needs Brown to provide whatever he can for as long as he can. 
news

Philip Rivers' unpredictability makes Colts NFL's most frustrating team

The Indianapolis Colts put themselves in good position at the half to beat Baltimore before a poor finish by Philip Rivers derailed any chance of victory. Jim Trotter discusses why the veteran QB's unpredictability makes Indy the NFL's most frustrating team.
news

Scouting reports on 11 NFL players who could be set for bigger roles in Week 9

Charley Casserly provides scouting reports on 11 notable players, including Jaguars rookie quarterback Jake Luton, who could be set for bigger roles in Week 9.
news

Buccaneers emerge from Monday night as best team in flawed NFC

Following an unsteady 25-23 victory over the one-win Giants, the Buccaneers improved to 6-2. Though the Bucs might well be the best in the NFC, it's difficult not to think they're benefitting greatly from the company they keep in the conference, Jeffri Chadiha writes.
news

NFL overreactions, Week 8: Lamar Jackson has been figured out!

Have defenses solved Lamar Jackson? Is this the best version of Patrick Mahomes yet? Brandon Mendoza runs down five overreactions from Week 8.
news

Steelers beating Ravens without their A-game a scary proposition for rest of NFL

The Steelers prevailed in the NFL's fiercest modern-era rivalry, holding off the Ravens 28-24 to remain unbeaten -- and they did it without playing their best Sunday. Those two developments should put the rest of the league on notice, Jim Trotter writes.
news

AFC East torch up for grabs with Patriots sputtering

Can the Bills or Dolphins grab the torch in the AFC East? Judy Battista says it's there for the taking with the Patriots looking like a shadow of their former selves again in Week 8.
news

Tua Tagovailoa's first start monumental for Polynesian football community

Tua Tagovailoa's first career start for the Miami Dolphins is significant not just to the franchise but to the entire Polynesian football community. Steve Wyche talks to three Polynesian Football Hall of Fame players and one coach about the young Samoan star.
news

Remembering Herb Adderley: Another crucial member of Lombardi Packers gone too soon

In the wake of Herb Adderley's passing, Andy Fenelon reflects on the spectacular career of a true shutdown corner -- and the pain that comes with losing another great Lombardi Packer too soon.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL