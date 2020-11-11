NFL rookie rankings: Justin Herbert leads top 25 at midseason

With the 2020 regular season at the midway point, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.
NOTE: Arrows reflect changes from the first-quarter rookie rankings.
Herbert has been outstanding since he took over as the Chargers' starter in Week 2. He's providing explosive plays while also protecting the football.
Burrow continues to display accuracy, playmaking ability and toughness. He's getting better every week.
Wirfs has been the most consistent rookie offensive tackle. He has the athleticism to cover up speed rushers and he plays with excellent strength/power in the run game.
Young has missed some time due to injury but he's been very disruptive when he's on the field. He wins with power as a pass rusher and he's been stout as a run defender.
Robinson is a physical runner and I've been pleasantly surprised by his impact in the passing game. I still can't believe he wasn't drafted!
Jefferson is a detailed, precise route runner and he has provided big plays for the Vikings.
Lamb can play inside and outside. He's shown tremendous concentration and toughness to work in traffic.
Chinn's speed jumps off the tape when I study the Panthers. He makes plays sideline to sideline and brings a lot of energy to his team.
Winfield has proven to be versatile and dependable in Todd Bowles' scheme. The rookie is a top-notch blitzer and he shines in underneath coverage.
Queen is always around the ball for the Ravens. He leads the team in tackles and he's been effective as a blitzer.
The Chiefs haven't relied on the running game in the past few weeks, but Edwards-Helaire still finds ways to impact the game. He should get more touches down the stretch.
Becton has been in and out of the lineup due to injury. He would be much higher on the list if he had stayed healthy. He's a devastating run blocker and he more than holds his own in pass protection.
Onwenu has been a valuable piece for the Patriots' offense. He's excelled at both guard spots and proven capable of holding up at tackle, too. He's very firm in pass protection and creates movement in the run game.
Wills has started every game this season, solidifying the left tackle position for the Browns.
Johnson is playing with excellent awareness and toughness for the Bears. He can find and play the ball down the field. He’s a reliable tackler in the run game, too.
Brown has been dominant against the run. He resets the line of scrimmage and his effort is outstanding.
Claypool has provided big plays down the field and he's been an asset in the run game, as well.
Higgins has earned the trust of Joe Burrow and he's a major weapon on 50/50 balls.
Jeudy has had some lapses in concentration, but his route running has been superb and we've seen his production spike in the last couple weeks.
Gibson has been up and down this year, but the flashes of explosiveness have been impressive. He looks like a key building block for the Washington offense.
Aiyuk is dynamic with the ball in his hands and he's continuing to grow as a route runner.
Diggs has given up some plays, but his ball skills have been tremendous. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury in Week 9 and might miss the rest of the season.
Kinlaw is a powerful run defender and he's generated a lot of pressure in the passing game. He has a unique blend of size, length and athleticism.
Mooney, a fifth-round pick, is an explosive deep threat for the Bears. I see some similarities to DeSean Jackson in his play.
Taylor had a costly fumble in the Colts' Week 9 loss to the Ravens, but he's put up solid numbers through the first half of the season. I'd like to see him improve his vision as an inside runner.