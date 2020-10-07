NFL rookie rankings: Joe Burrow on top at quarter mark

With the 2020 regular season at the quarter mark, former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah has reviewed his notes from the first four weeks to rank the top 25 rookies in the league today.
Burrow is as advertised, and he's getting more comfortable every week. His accuracy, decision making and toughness stand out.
Herbert's opportunity came earlier than anticipated, but he's exceeded even the most optimistic expectations. He makes a handful of wow throws every week.
Winfield has been a force on the Bucs' defense. His versatility and instincts were his calling card at Minnesota, and they have carried over to the NFL.
Jefferson has exploded over the last two weeks, posting 11 catches for 278 yards on 14 targets. He's a phenomenal route runner and his run-after-catch skills are impressive.
Becton has been sidelined for much of the last couple games due to a shoulder injury, but he's shown dominant flashes for the Jets. He creates massive movement in the run game.
Young has missed almost half the season, but he lived up to the hype prior to suffering a groin injury in Week 3 (2.5 sacks in the first two games). He's an immediate-impact player, especially on passing downs.
Lamb's been ultra-productive for the Cowboys as a pure route runner, posting 21 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns. He's gained the trust of Dak Prescott.
Robinson, who went undrafted this spring, is probably the biggest surprise of the rookie class. With the former Illinois State star providing outstanding production as both a runner (60 carries for 285 yards, three TDs) and receiver (14 catches for 161 yards), the Jaguars do not miss Leonard Fournette.
Wirfs has been outstanding as the starting right tackle. I had a chance to watch him while doing the color analysis for the Chargers' radio broadcast on Sunday, and he performed very well against Pro Bowl edge rusher Joey Bosa.
Edwards-Helaire has been a perfect fit in the Kansas City offense. He's a tough, physical runner and his role in the passing game continues to grow.
He's been a sideline-to-sideline force for the Ravens defense vs. the run. Queen also excels in coverage.
Johnson's been the best rookie corner through the first quarter of the season. He has outstanding instincts and toughness.
Taylor's role increased after Marlon Mack suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1 and he's started the last three games, posting 100-plus yards vs. the Vikings in Week 2. The former Wisconsin Badger has been a pleasant surprise in the passing game (10 catches for 90 yards).
Wills has helped solidify the Browns' offensive line with his play at left tackle. He's very technically sound and has been consistent through four weeks.
Shenault, who slipped to the second round of the draft after undergoing surgery last spring, is going to prove to be one of the great value picks of 2020. His size, physicality and explosiveness are on display in Jacksonville.
Jeudy has had a few drops in the early going, but I've been impressed with his ability to consistently create separation in the slot.
Higgins has outplayed seven-time Pro Bowl selectee A.J. Green, becoming a go-to target for Joe Burrow in the red zone.
Murray's speed jumps off the screen. I love the passion and energy he brings to the field.
Chinn is used in a variety of roles as a safety/linebacker hybrid in the Panthers' defense. His effort and speed show up on the backside over and over again.
Henderson started out red hot, picking off one pass and breaking up a couple others in an upset of the Colts. He has given up some plays since then, but his toughness, which was a concern coming out of college, has not been an issue in Jacksonville.
Aiyuk missed Week 1 with a hamstring injury, but he's healthy now. He made a couple catches and had a spectacular 38-yard TD run against the Eagles in Week 4, which provided a glimpse into the type of impact he's going to make in Kyle Shanahan's system.
Ignore the stat sheet. Kinlaw's been consistently disruptive against the run and pass.
Davis generated a lot of buzz during training camp and he's continued to build on that performance. He's made some incredible catches through the first four weeks, including a diving TD grab vs. the Dolphins.
The Washington Football Team is desperate for playmakers to complement receiver Terry McLaurin, and Gibson has stepped up to become a weapon out of the backfield.
The sixth-round pick has been a pleasant surprise. He's shown some versatility and his knockback power in the run game has been very impressive.