NFL Research: Chris Ballard's front office history

With the Colts hiring Chris Ballard as their new general manager on January 29, NFL Research takes a look back at Ballard's front office history.
Chris Ballard profile
-16 years of personnel experience
-Spent last four seasons with Chiefs
Ballard's resume
-Ballard oversaw the college and pro scouting departments and worked directly with Chiefs general manager John Dorsey on player acquisition.
-The Chiefs drafted Pro Bowlers Travis Kelce (3rd round, 2013), CB Marcus Peters (1st round, 2015) and WR Tyreek Hill (5th round, 2016) with Ballard in front office.
Ballard's front office/coaching history
-Texas A&M-Kingsville defensive coordinator (2000)
-Texas A&M-Kingsville secondary coach (1995-1999)
-Texas A&M Kingsville wide receivers coach (1994)
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