NFL, referees association reach seven-year collective bargaining agreement

The NFL and the NFL Referees Association have reached a seven-year collective bargaining agreement that will run through the 2032 NFL season. The current deal was scheduled to expire on May 31.

The agreement was approved by the NFLRA Board of Directors and ratified by a vote of the NFLRA membership.

"This agreement is a testament to the joint commitment of the league and union to invest in and improve officiating," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent. "It also speaks to the game officials' relentless pursuit of improvement and officiating excellence. We look forward to working together for the betterment of the game."

The deal covers a wide range of issues including economics, performance, and accountability, all with the shared goal of ensuring the outstanding officiating that the game demands.

"It was a mutual and determined effort, and the outcome is seven years of certainty for the league and the officials," said NFLRA Executive Director Scott Green. "We appreciate Troy Vincent and Larry Ferazani and their staff for recognizing that working together to find solutions is the best course of action to reach a long-term agreement."

NFLRA President Carl Cheffers added: