NFL prohibits in-person team activities on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 in response to COVID-19 surge

The NFL has announced new measures to help curtail a recent surge in COVID-19 activity.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday night that clubs have been informed that all in-person team activities will be prohibited this coming Monday and Tuesday -- Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 -- as a mitigation measure in response to rising COVID-19 positivity rates across the country and news of a number of players and staff members hosting out-of-town guests for Thanksgiving.

Based on the incubation period of the virus, keeping facilities closed those days could catch many new infections from the holiday, Pelissero noted. Typically, most teams will conduct a walkthrough as oppose to full-on practices on Mondays or Tuesdays, but the ban means that teams will be relegated exclusively to virtual sessions on those days.

The league has seen a spike of COVID-19 cases and close contact designations amongst players and team personnel over the past couple of weeks. Earlier in the day, the Broncos, Rams, Bengals and Cardinals were among teams that announced changes brought on by developments centered around the virus.