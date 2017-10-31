NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Houston Texans rise despite loss

All eyes are on Ezekiel Elliott right now. It appears his six-game suspension is back on, though there's still a chance another appeal could get him back on the field. With everything up in the air, we'll leave the Cowboys right where they were last week. At least for now. Elliott just carried the 'Boys to a road win in difficult elements Sunday with 150 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. While you never want to discount a division win, Dallas received much help from a sloppy Washington squad that seemed all too willing to give the Cowboys opportunities. A real encouraging sign for Dallas: the pass rush, which has picked up the pace in recent weeks. With so many young players in the secondary, the importance of Rod Marinelli's rushers can't be underestimated. I mean, they're not Haley, Tolbert, Casillas, Maryland, Jeffcoat, Hennings and Lett, but ...