NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: 49ers jump Seahawks; Pats drop

I'll remember the 2019 Bucs as the team that gave us The Jameis Winston Season on steroids. The only thing that's been consistent about Winston since he entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in 2015 has been his inconsistency -- and this year, the ups and downs are more pronounced than ever. Sunday's 38-35 win over the Colts was a microcosm. 33-of-45 passing for 456 yards and four touchdowns! Also ... three interceptions, including his league-high fifth pick-six. Winston is on pace to throw for 5,065 yards with 32 touchdowns and 28 interceptions! What?!? If you're Bruce Arians and Bucs management, how in the hell do you make sense of all this? Has Winston helped his cause this season or hurt it? DO YOU WANT THIS MAN AS YOUR STARTING QUARTERBACK? It will all make for delicious theater when we reach the offseason. For now, enjoy the madness.