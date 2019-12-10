Redskins RB Derrius Guice suffered MCL sprain

The Washington Redskins received some positive injury news on running back Derrius Guice.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that Guice was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his left knee following his MRI yesterday, per a source informed of the situation.

The good news is that his ACL was intact.

Guice will miss this week's game against Philadelphia, and Washington will be cautious with the RB, and could shut him down for the season.

Guice missed his entire rookie campaign after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during the preseason. He also suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee this year, which caused him to miss nine games.

The pint-sized powerful back has been fun to watch in limited time on the field, blasting through arm-tackles and lowering the boom. Yet injuries have been the bugaboo.

It was almost fitting that the latest knee injury came after Guice galloped through the Green Bay Packers secondary for a 23-yard gain. Pretty run. Bad injury. The story of Guice's young career.

If the Redskins ultimately decide to shut him down for the final two games, Guice will have gone his first two NFL seasons playing just five games.