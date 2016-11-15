NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Dallas Cowboys vault to No. 1

Small drop for New England, for obvious reasons. The Cowboys have won eight in a row, with their lone loss of the season having come by one point, in their rookie QB's first ever NFL start. Meanwhile, Seattle just beat the Patriots at their place, and flat out played better football in the process. While the Pats have only lost one game with Tom Brady, Sunday night was the first time in two months when Russell Wilson appeared healthy. One factor in the defeat might have been the absence of recently traded Jamie Collins, as Seattle did isolate Elandon Roberts in pass coverage a few times. It will be interesting to see how New England fares on defense without the now Cleveland Brown. Coming into Sunday night, the Pats were second in points per game allowed. Wilson put 31 on them at Gillette.