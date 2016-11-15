NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Dallas Cowboys vault to No. 1

Much hand-wringing the last few weeks over television ratings, watered-down product, limited marquee matchups -- essentially, football's version of doom and gloom.
Think Broncos at Saints, otherwise known as White Shoegate, answered the second problem up there? The last two minutes of that game would blow apart the best two minutes in the history of "The Walking Dead." Safe to say [Cowboys at Steelers](/share/page/site/nfl-com/The Walking Dead) handled the ratings stress with aplomb. And while I admittedly was less excited for Seahawks at Patriots sans Marshawn Lynch, my interest ramped up as soon as I saw Tom Brady staring out over center at Bobby Wagner, Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor.
Two other notes on the officiating from these games:
1)Saints fans had it rough Sunday. But I do like that replay officials aren't overturning unless they are 100 percent sure.
2)Gronk initiated the contact, even if ultimately he was interfered with. And that was not Tom Brady's best ball.
Now, on to your thoughts ...
**QB: 2016 [Raiders](/teams/oaklandraiders/profile?team=OAK).**
[Derek Carr](/player/derekcarr/2543499/profile) has been far more productive -- with less negative plays -- than Jim Plunkett. Oh, but I love Plunkett.
**RB: 1983 [Raiders](/teams/oaklandraiders/profile?team=OAK).** Marcus Allen. Come on.
**WR/TE: 2016.** Would be a landside if just receivers (with
[Amari Cooper](/player/amaricooper/2552487/profile) and Michael Crabtree), but TE Todd Christensen
[led the NFL in catches in 1983](http://www.nfl.com/stats/categorystats?tabSeq=0&season=1983&seasonType=REG&d-447263-n=1&d-447263-o=2&d-447263-p=1&statisticCategory=RECEIVING&conference=null&d-447263-s=RECEIVING_RECEPTIONS).
**OL: 2016.** They've been unbelievable in pass pro.
**DL: 1983.** Howie Long, Lyle Alzado, Bill Pickel and
[Greg Townsend](/player/gregtownsend/2556834/profile). Nice.
**LB: 1983.** Rod Martin and Ted Hendricks were in the
[Pro Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/probowl). Matt Millen: solid.
**DB: 1983.** Lester Hayes and Mike Haynes, dude.
**Special teams: Push.** Kicker Chris Bahr was mediocre in '83, as
[Sebastian Janikowski](/player/sebastianjanikowski/2504257/profile) is this year.
[Marquette King](/player/marquetteking/2534819/profile) is better than Ray Guy was late in his HOF career. Greg Pruitt was a
[Pro Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/probowl) returner in '83.
**A)** The defense will not finish in the top 20 in the league (429 yards allowed Sunday).
**B)** The
[Falcons](/teams/atlantafalcons/profile?team=ATL) win when
[Matt Ryan](/player/mattryan/310/profile) plays out of his mind, or the running backs go nuts.
Neither happened Sunday.
-- Greg Olsen following Sunday's 20-17 loss to Kansas City -- a game Carolina once led 17-0.
Olsen's been working this tight end gig for a decade, and although he wouldn't say anything about it, he was probably as surprised as many of us when the Panthers didn't take a knee -- and thus send the game into overtime -- that deep, that late, in their own territory. The key play of the game wasn't Marcus Peters' strip that set up the game-winning field goal. It was Cam Newton throwing the ball up for grabs with a 17-6 lead in the fourth quarter. Pick-six.