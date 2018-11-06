NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: New Orleans Saints take throne

The Bucs lost the game Sunday, and they deserved to -- this space will not dispute those facts. That said, there is no way you can watch Tampa's offense and feel that Jameis Winston provides his team a better chance to win than Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick plays a fearless brand of football that, sure, sometimes leads to interceptions -- but it also puts points on the board and keeps defenses on their heels. Fitzmagic struggled mightily in Chicago back in Week 4. OK ... so have other QBs, especially against that defense. (Did you happen to catch the Bears-Bills score?) I prognosticated that Fitzpatrick would produce at least four touchdowns as a bold prediction on "The Power Rankings Show" last Tuesday (SHAMELESS PLUG ALERT: check it out on NFL Network at 6 p.m. ET every Tuesday), partially because he was sure to hear the noise from the peanut gallery. You know, the heplaysjustwellenoughtogetyourhopesup stuff. Well, down four scores Sunday, Fitzpatrick started firing passes against a decent defense and loud crowd, hundreds of miles away from the pirate ship. And he did indeed log four TD passes. Keep starting him.