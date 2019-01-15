NFL Power Rankings: Rams rule entering Championship Sunday

Much angst lingers amongst Dallasites regarding their football team. The Cowboys not only lost an opportunity to advance to the NFC Championship Game, but played poorly with so much in front of them, and in front of so many. The front seven was overmatched, both physically and cerebrally. The linebackers looked lost in space, figuratively and in reality, with all the Rams' misdirections. Offensively, Dallas continued the maddening habit of not using Dak Prescott's ability on the move until desperation time, like fourth down or late in the game. Why not make Los Angeles' defense do as much guesswork as Los Angeles' offense was making the Cowboys do? Put simply, the 'Boys were strategically dominated by Sean McVay, Wade Phillips and company. Which means that fans weren't too happy with Monday's Scott Linehan news. Big D residents have to hope Jason Garrett, Linehan and staff learn from this game tape, allowing them to advance a round further next year. There is always next year. Although, this year wasn't too shabby.