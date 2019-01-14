Garrett expects Cowboys OC Scott Linehan to return

The Dallas Cowboys plan to stick with offensive coordinator Scott Linehan in 2019.

Coach Jason Garrett told 105.3 The Fan on Monday that he expects the OC to return for another season.

"We don't anticipate any significant changes to our staff," Garrett said, via ESPN's Todd Archer.

Linehan has long caught the ire of Cowboys fans for his lack of creativity and the team's red-zone struggles.

A mishmash of inconsistency this season, the Cowboys finished 22nd in total yards and 22nd in scoring in 2018. Dallas ranked 24th in offensive efficiency by Football Outsiders.

The Cowboys offense showed signs of life after importing Amari Cooper via trade. Dallas, however, came up short in Saturday's 30-22 playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. With Ezekiel Elliott stymied for 47 rushing yards, the Cowboys put up just 308 total yards on the night, including a season-low 1-of-10 on third downs.

Linehan has been with the Cowboys since 2015. The OC has been on the perceived hot seat for the past several years, but Dallas' playoff run earned him another season at the helm. Garrett, it seems, opted for continuity for Dak Prescott, Elliott and Cooper rather than an offensive overhaul in 2019.