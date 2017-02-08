NFL Power Rankings: New England Patriots finish on top, then ...

Yeah, um, can't think of anything cool to type about the Dolphins. Call it writer's block ... Tannehill block ... something like that. You try spinning yarn about 32 teams. Keep up the complaining and I'll churn out 100 words on Jay Fiedler. Actually, I can think of something interesting: What will be Jay Ajayi's follow-up act to a productive, but injury-marred 2016? Not only was the powerful running back banged up late in the year but so was the offensive line paving the way for him. On the defensive line, Miami should re-sign Andre Branch. In other news, Fiedler's former teammate Jason Taylor gave the organization and that woeful post-Marino era quite a lift with his surprise induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That guy was awesome, although I'm not sure most anticipated him walking into Canton on the first ballot. To leapfrog Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins and Ty Law in the Canton pecking order -- and not wait, where so many others have (including Michael Irvin, Thurman Thomas and Art Monk, to name a few) -- was quite impressive.