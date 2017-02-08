NFL Power Rankings: New England Patriots finish on top, then ...

Was it Tom Brady's third-down scramble? Dont'a Hightower's strip-sack? Or Julian Edelman pulling some real Star Trek @#$% to tractor beam that football away from the ground and into his gloves?
It was all of it.
In a word, Super Bowl LI was mesmerizing. Perhaps another Super Sunday was better from stem to stern, but no other edition left the How in the world did that happen? aftertaste of a game that notched 30 -- thirty! -- NFL records in the process. Put another way: This sucker was more than merely a rung better than Super Bowl 50. It was the perfect way to put another season -- the NFL's 97th -- in the books.
With that, we are taking a final glance at all 32 teams. Each is ranked with an eye toward the future -- 'cause in a few weeks, the NFL calendar cranks up again. Come early March, when players are franchise-hopping, we'll readdress the whole lot. But here's where they stand at this moment in time, with the 2016 campaign fresh in the rearview and all the offseason wheeling and dealing on the horizon. Your take is welcome now: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!