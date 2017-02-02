Steve Smith inks multi-year deal to join NFL Network

Steve Smith said he will "no longer antagonize defensive backs" on the gridiron, but he didn't say he'll do the same while on television. The former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and five-time Pro Bowler signed a multi-year deal to appear as an analyst on multiple shows on NFL Network.

Smith announced the news via Twitter:

"I was blessed to have a long and productive playing career on the field but now it's time to turn my attention to the business of covering the game and I couldn't be more thrilled to be joining the team at NFL Network," Smith said in a release. "As the only network with a 100 percent focus on the sport I love, I was drawn to NFL Network and look forward to joining a team made up of many legends of the game."

Smith, who retired last month after 16 seasons in the league, is slated to appear on multiple shows including NFL GameDay First during the season. He'll join an elite group of legendary former NFL players such as Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders and Marshall Faulk.

Smith also will be part of NFL Network's Super Bowl Sunday coverage from Houston, joining the special 8.5-hour edition of NFL GameDay Morning which starts at 9 a.m. ET.

The star wideout isn't afraid to voice his opinion and his candor has made him a fan favorite over his career. Smith will undeniably add a fresh, new dynamic to NFL Network.