NFL Power Rankings: Jaguars raging into Championship Sunday

Much chagrin over the Steelers' decisions in the loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, almost like an echo chamber to the Falcons' choices across the state on Saturday. Pittsburgh elected not to have its quarterback with the body of a defensive end lunge forward to gain a couple of feet on a key fourth down late. The onside kick that came later seemed particularly egregious. At least the Jags had strong coverage on Ben Roethlisberger's throw on the aforementioned play, whereas the kick was delivered poorly, done in before it ever started, with Chris Boswell's dribbler hitting his own guy before it travelled the required 10 yards. The sour takes on Mike Tomlin's game management came fast and furious (some worse than the movie series), although the play call lands squarely on offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Beneath all that was a defense that couldn't buy a stop. That was the difference in keeping Pittsburgh from going to the AFC Championship Game.