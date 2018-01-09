NFL Power Rankings: Saints, Falcons soar into Divisional Round

They wouldn't be called wild-card games without a little controversy, right?

On Saturday, there was the Marcus Mariota forward-progress call, among others, robbing the Chiefs of a turnover -- and leading to Jeff Triplette's name trending on Twitter. (Poor Jeff Triplette.) Then on Sunday came the intentional grounding penalty in the other exciting matchup of Wild Card Weekend, Panthers at Saints. Carolina went from second-and-long to third-and-longer, the key sequence that decided the fate of the Panthers' final endeavor to win the game.

What about the receiver that was on that side down the field?? He couldnât make It there cause he was falling to the ground? ??????? â Brice Butler (@Brice_Butler) January 8, 2018

What a close shave that play was. And not everyone agreed with me. Intentional grounding is the definition of a judgement call, from gauging if the quarterback is still in the pocket to whether the ball was headed in the general area code of a receiver.

Even college football's national title game wasn't immune to the catcalls of social media, with an obvious false start missed on Alabama's game-tying touchdown in the fourth. Still, you have to admire a freshman quarterback making those big-time throws late. Which leads us back to the NFL -- and one particularly juicy theme of this Divisional Round: A bevy of inexperienced quarterbacks vs. a few big-time resumes.

Experience-wise, massive divisional QB mismatches: Brady vs. Mariota, Roethlisberger vs. Bortles, Brees vs. Keenum, Ryan vs. Foles. â Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) January 8, 2018

Never seen a divisional round with such a disparity.

How does this impact the league pecking order entering Round 2 of the postseason? See below. You'll find that even the losers from Wild Card Weekend are included for closure's sake, as the Chiefs, Rams, Bills and Panthers all have different question marks going forward. Your questions ----> @HarrisonNFL is the place.

Let the dissension commence!

EDITOR'S NOTE: The lineup below reflects changes from our Wild Card Round Power Rankings.

RANK 1 13-3 PATRIOTS All anyone talked about last Friday was the ESPN.com article detailing reportedly intense Patriots strife, strafing the league's preeminent dynasty while purportedly showing why Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft might not be going out for a pitcher of Milwaukee's Best -- or non-fat cold-fish-flavored sorbet (only in the summer months) -- any time soon. Whether it's because of the TB12 storefront, the collection of egos fed by 17 years of unprecedented success or some dude playing quarterback 3,000 miles west of Foxborough, apparently all isn't well in New England. (It should be noted that Brady, Belichick and Kraft issued a statement denying such discord in response.) Here's what I do know: The fact that the Patriots' Royal Football Triumvirate has kept it together, with the organization performing on-point, for that long supersedes any B.S. you might be hearing about now. Look no further than Jim Harbaugh coaching at Michigan rather than coaching Jimmy G in San Francisco for an example of how difficult it is to keep the various factions driving overwhelming success glued together.



In fact, this situation reminds of a fiasco that involved an advisor of Belichick's, Jimmy Johnson. Johnson's run in Dallas lasted all of five years before he and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones split over an issue of who was really behind the team's success. They divorced after winning back-to-back Super Bowls. That unfortunate situation should show you how lucky fans in New England have been to see Brady, Belichick and Kraft work together as they have. If Troy Aikman were a "me" guy or had been a grizzled veteran at that time (he was in Year 5), the JJs might not have even lasted that long. Bet you a Mike Greenwell rookie card the Patriots' big three will be in the playoffs, together, next January.

RANK 3 13-3 STEELERS While hopping around Twitter on playoff Sunday, I managed to see some Blair Witch-quality video of Chad Johnson working with Antonio Brown. The Steelers' star wideout looks quick. I pronounce him healthy. Not only should Brown be ready to go, but he should be ready to hear his name called on "NFL Honors" night. Despite missing the last couple of games, Brown is as deserving of the MVP as any other player. No one has been better at any given position than Brown has at wideout over the last five seasons. By the way, Johnson can still move. He's got quicker feet than Timberlake, Gosling or any Jags receiver. And to think, he just turned 40.

RANK 4 12-5 SAINTS 1 The Saints are the most complete team left in the tournament, with equal strength through the air and on the rug -- plus a solid kicking game, to boot (mostly because of the punter). That said, they wouldn't have sniffed advancement if Drew Brees hadn't made at least eight highly difficult throws with perfect ball placement against the Panthers. Troy Aikman referred to Brees' accuracy repeatedly, noting how important it is to "put the ball where you want to." Which is precisely what Brees did on plays that were well-covered by the Carolina secondary. The touchdown strike to Ted Ginn Jr. was reminiscent of vintage Brees-to-Devery Henderson connections. The throw on the run to Mike Thomas in the mid-fourth quarter was Canton fuel. Brees might have received more help this year than he did at any time over the last seven years, but he was the difference Sunday.

RANK 5 11-6 FALCONS 4 As shown by the Jaguars all season, when a team boasts not one but two corners who can blanket, that team is tough to beat. Opposing quarterbacks can only go to WR3s, RBs and TEs so much. Robert Alford and Desmond Trufant are the difference for the Falcons right now. Not only were they (particularly Trufant) all over the Rams receivers on Saturday, but the secondary as a whole tackled like a pack of wild ... like a pack of ... like a pack of wild tacklers. L.A. wideouts couldn't generate any catch-and-runs, while the pass rush made Jared Goff uncomfortable repeatedly in the first half. That was the best game Atlanta's defense has played all season, though it was of a piece with this team's performances since an early-December surge. Including the win in Los Angeles, the Falcons have allowed 16.3 points per game since the beginning of that month.

RANK 7 13-3 EAGLES Despite earning home-field advantage, despite beating the Rams and Giants with Nick Foles under center (at least part of the time), and despite many of the 1s getting essentially two weeks off, the Eagles are underdogs at home -- this is in keeping with the Foles Axiom. Philadelphia has met the Falcons three times before in the postseason. The last time was in the 2004 NFC Championship Game, when Brian Dawkins crumpled Alge Crumpler. Two years prior, a young Michael Vick couldn't overcome a battle-tested Eagles team in what was the last postseason win at the Vet. The first meeting came in the 1978 Wild Card Round, when a bartender-turned-kicker named Tim Mazzetti hit the game-winning extra point for Atlanta to beat Dick Vermeil's team, 14-13. This Saturday should be fun. Oh, and Matt Bryant ain't no bartender.

RANK 10 11-6 RAMS 6 Rough ending to a beautiful catalogue delivered by the new/old Rams. Los Angeles hosted its first playoff contest at the Coliseum since the 1978 NFC Championship Game, with the result being almost as bad. (The Rams lost to the Cowboys that day, 28-0.) Other similarities to that one abound, as the play that sealed the game that night 39 years ago was made by a linebacker in coverage. And then on Saturday, Deion Jones manned up on Sammy Watkins (or manhandled him, depending on your perspective), and the Rams followed that up by going four-and-out ... for the season. They'll be back, although losing QB coach Greg Olson to the Las Vegas Grudens hurts something fierce.

RANK 12 9-8 BILLS The Bills might have been one-and-done, but the playoff appearance was still special. The fans finally had something to cheer about (along with not having to hear sports commentators drone on about the longest postseason drought in sports ... like I just did), while the players have something to build on for next year. No longer can anyone assume that Buffalo will be a nonfactor in January. No more junk about how the Pats are definitely winning the AFC East, and MAYBE the Fins take a wild-card spot. Also worth noting: What a gritty performance we saw from LeSean McCoy on Sunday. He ran hard, toughing out an injury that, had this been the regular season, probably would've sent him to the sideline. You don't cruise past 10K career rushing yards without being tough. Hard to finesse 346 touches in a season, too.

