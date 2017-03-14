NFL Power Rankings: Free agency pushing Giants toward No. 1

Once upon a time, a few teams went into the bloated marketplace for repairs, spent way too much for things they could get in the draft, then had press conferences to talk about it ...
... and that's how we got the name "Free Agency Frenzy."
Thus, it's time to reorder the NFL power structure, now that we've gone through the first wave of large-scale team reconstruction in 2017. But before we get to that, here's to DeMarcus Ware.
What a brilliant run No. 94 enjoyed -- nine Pro Bowls, four first-team All-Pro nods and a Super Bowl ring. Then there's those 138.5 career sacks. Not to mention having the best active pass rusher credit the veteran for getting his career back on track. All of which amounts to what should be a Canton nod -- without waiting one minute more than the five-year allotment. Why? Because his attitude said Hall of Fame every bit as much as his numbers or play on the field.
Ware's two former teams are moving in opposite directions. Dallas is subtracting, Denver is adding (a former Cowboy). As for the other 30 teams? My early offseason appraisals lie below. Your appraisal? Send along: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!