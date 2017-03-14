NFL Power Rankings: Free agency pushing Giants toward No. 1

Here is a simple, highly convoluted explanation for what the Browns pulled off in the Brock Osweiler trade. Your neighborhood used-car dealer, Possum Kingdom Pontiac, wants to sell you a beater for 3K because they have 3K in it already. You know they can't get rid of it, because the car has an AM/FM cassette, a cracked engine block and sucks. So you get a loan from the bank to pay for it, but you tell the dealer you want $1,500 cash back that they can put on next year's accounting books for you taking the car off their hands right now. You take the beater car home, sell it to someone for what it's really worth -- about 2K -- add it to your $1,500 cash, then invest the $500 profit. Here's even more genius that nobody's talking about: Much like investors shorting a stock, betting that a company's value will plummet, perhaps Cleveland management is banking on a hypothetical in which the Texans lose out on Tony Romo, Tom Savage gets hurt (again) and Houston goes 6-10. Consequently, that 2018 second-round pick the Browns received significantly jumps in value. The Browns could use it or deal it for even more picks. Sorry for all this ... I watched "The Big Short" last night.