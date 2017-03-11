New York Giants add D.J. Fluker on one-year deal

D.J. Fluker is swapping coasts.

The former Chargers tackle is heading east to join the New York Giants on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday.

Fluker started all 16 games in 2016 before being let go by the Chargers on Tuesday. Los Angeles replaced the fifth-year pro with former Seahawks and Broncos tackle Russell Okung. Fluker will likely play the right side of the offensive line in East Rutherford, either at guard or tackle, while Ereck Flowers mans the left tackle position.

In signing Fluker, the Giants address their most pressing need this offseason: building up the offensive line. In 2016, New York struggled mightily in the running game and often failed to protect Eli Manning.

The addition of Brandon Marshall to an already-stacked receiving corps was a flashy move, but it didn't make New York's offense any more dangerous heading into 2017. By securing a veteran, if flawed offensive lineman and former first-round pick, the Giants stand a moderately better chance of developing a balanced offense and making a legitimate run at Lombardi.