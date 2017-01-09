NFL players react to 2017 national championship game

The national championship game was an instant classic, and NFL players are taking to Twitter to react to the epic rematch between Alabama and Clemson. Here's a look at what they're saying.
USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season
USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State
Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory
Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift
The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025
The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC
The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks
Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections.
Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach
Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.
Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach
One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day
North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19.
OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests
Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.