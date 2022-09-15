 Skip to main content
NFL on South Bank event announced

Published: Sep 15, 2022 at 03:51 AM

The NFL has announced a takeover of London's South Bank on Saturday 1 October, to celebrate the beginning of the 2022 International Games in the capital, with a host of events and experiences for visitors to enjoy.

The South Bank experience will see fans and those new to the game able to take part in NFL training activities, meet former players and special guests, enjoy cheerleader performances from visiting NFL teams and explore a specially curated NFL Super Bowl Gallery exhibition where the iconic Vince Lombardi trophy and spectacular Super Bowl rings will be on display, plus much more.

The event takes place the day before the first London game, which sees the Minnesota Vikings versus New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday October 2.

Held across four locations on the South Bank; Bernie Spain Gardens, Riverside Slice, Observation Point and the OXO Tower Gallery, visitors will be able to enjoy an authentic and fun-filled NFL experience. Fans will also be able to capture NFL themed photographs with background views of St Pauls Cathedral, the City and the River Thames.

Bernie Spain Gardens & Riverside Slice Locations

Within these gardens, budding American Football fans can take on the Quarterback Challenge, Wide Receiver and Field Goal Kick activities to test their throwing, catching, and kicking abilities. NFL Flag Football will be showcased on the NFL Flag Field where attendees can take part in a variety of fundamental skills and drills

Former players and pundits of the sport, including Jason Bell, two-time Super Bowl winner, Osi Umenyiora, Jack Crawford and Maurice Jones-Drew will be in attendance to meet with fans. NFL DJ's will supply the soundtrack for the event, whilst fans can capture pictures in giant team helmets to remember the day.

The one-day event will open at 10.00am on Saturday 1 October, and close at 18.00pm.

NFL Super Bowl Gallery at the OXO Tower

*A specially curated Super Bowl exhibition will showcase the Vince Lombardi trophy and the spectacular Super Bowl rings designed and created by Super Bowl winners to commemorate their place in history. *

The exhibition space will be open for three days, Thursday 29 September and Friday 30 September from 11.00am until 18.00pm daily and Saturday 1 October from 10.00am until 18.00pm.

All events are non-ticketed, free to attend, and open to all ages.

Location: South Bank, London SE1 9PH

For more information follow NFL UK on Twitter and Instagram

