NFL offseason amusement! Top 10 storylines to follow

» Rosen is thought to be the most pro-ready of any of the Big Five, and Cardinals coach Steve Wilks is already on record saying that Rosen will be given the opportunity to win the starting job this summer. Then again, Arizona didn't give Sam Bradford $20 million(!) to waste away on the sideline. The best solution might be (another) Bradford trade, potentially to a team that suddenly develops a quarterback need. (Think Jay Cutler to the Dolphins last year or Bradford to the Vikings in 2016.) If Bradford sticks around, history tells us it will be just a matter of time before an injury clears the way for Rosen.