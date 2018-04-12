Seahawks postpone workout for Colin Kaepernick

The Seattle Seahawks have postponed a scheduled workout for quarterback Colin Kaepernick until they know more about his stance on matters related to the national anthem, his collusion lawsuit against the NFL and his other stances against social injustice, several sources informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday.

The Seahawks scheduled the workout two weeks ago but decided to postpone at the last minute after not having a clear understanding on how the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller would proceed on those matters, according to Rapoport.

The Seahawks' decision to delay the workout wasn't connected to Kaepernick's stance on kneeling during the anthem, a source informed of the team's thinking told Rapoport. Rather, the team asked for his plan moving forward and he didn't have a firm one.

According to a source informed of Kaepernick's thinking, however, the Seahawks made a specific reference to kneeling, rather than just a question about his overall plans.

The Seahawks will wait until they know more about Kaepernick's intentions before rescheduling the workout, Rapoport reported. Both sides aim to meet at a later date.

The Seahawks were the only team that expressed formal interest in Kaepernick last year -- they brought him in for a visit before going in a different direction for their backup QB needs. Seattle currently does not have a backup after releasing Trevone Boykin amid an ongoing investigation into domestic violence accusations made against the quarterback. Boykin was arrested in March on suspicion of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury by police in Texas.

Seattle hasn't shied away from employing players who have been active in addressing social issues. Last year, Seahawks players launched the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund -- an effort aimed at supporting education and leadership programs addressing equality and justice. In addition, the NFL, in partnership with the Players Coalition, has committed $90 million to supporting efforts and programs that combat social inequality.