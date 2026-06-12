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NFL Network: NFL won't discipline Chiefs DBs coach Dave Merritt after probe finds insufficient evidence

Published: Jun 12, 2026 at 08:53 AM
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NFL.com wire report

The NFL will not discipline Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt after a league investigation into his April arrest found insufficient evidence of a violation of the personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Friday, per sources.

The decision comes after the misdemeanor domestic battery case against Merritt was dismissed without prejudice in May by a Kansas court.

Merritt was charged on Apr. 23 with misdemeanor domestic battery after a complaint filed by the district attorney in Johnson County, Kansas, accused him of causing bodily harm to a daughter.

The 54-year-old Merritt spent several years playing linebacker in the NFL before becoming one of the best defensive backs coaches in the league. He has been with the Chiefs since 2019, and including his time with the Giants, has helped teams win five Super Bowls.

He took part in the Chiefs' rookie minicamp in early May.

"Dave's been very up-front with everything," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said at the time. "We're still going through that whole procedure. In this case, you always let the law enforcement part take care of itself and work its way out."

Kansas City wrapped up its offseason program Thursday with the conclusion of mandatory minicamp. The Chiefs will return for training camp in late July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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