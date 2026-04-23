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Chiefs DBs coach Dave Merritt arrested, charged with misdemeanor domestic battery

Published: Apr 23, 2026 at 03:21 PM
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Associated Press

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Dave Merritt was charged Thursday with misdemeanor domestic battery after a complaint filed by the district attorney in Johnson County, Kansas, accused him of causing bodily harm to a daughter.

The Chiefs said they were aware of the arrest but had no comment. Merritt was due in court later Thursday.

The 54-year-old Merritt spent several years playing linebacker in the NFL before becoming one of the best defensive backs coaches in the league. He has been with the Chiefs since 2019, and including his time with the Giants, has helped teams win five Super Bowls.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press

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