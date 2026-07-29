TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened training camp Wednesday dealing with contract squabbles.

Baker Mayfield was on the field leading the offense after failing to get a long-term extension. Vita Vea stood on the sideline because of a back injury after requesting a trade following a contract dispute.

Coach Todd Bowles, who spent time chatting with Vea during practice, said the two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle tweaked his back on Tuesday.

“He came in great shape. His weight is good, he ran great,” Bowles said. “We’ll see how he feels.”

The 31-year-old Vea is in the final season of a four-year, $71 million deal. Bowles said he hasn’t discussed with general manager Jason Licht the possibility of trading Vea.

Mayfield is entering the last season of a three-year, $100 million contract. He had a self-imposed deadline of agreeing to a new deal before camp started.

Mayfield has stated he wants to remain in Tampa Bay, where he revived his career after replacing Tom Brady in 2023. The Buccaneers want to keep him, so the two sides still could make it happen before Mayfield can become a free agent in March. The Buccaneers could place the franchise tag on Mayfield in the offseason, but that’s a long way from now.

“We’re not going to make this training camp about Baker from a team standpoint,” Bowles said. “If something happens, great, but we’re getting ready for the season and play it out. He’s expecting to have a great season from himself. He loves the guys that he’s around and building it from that. That’s all we’re going to go with right now.”