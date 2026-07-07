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NFL Network: Buccaneers not close on Baker Mayfield, Vita Vea extensions 

Published: Jul 06, 2026 at 10:28 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Extensions for Baker Mayfield and Vita Vea with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are unlikely to be worked out any time soon.

There is no rush for the Buccaneers to get new deals worked out for Vea or Mayfield, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo said Monday on The Insiders.

Training camp commences for the Buccaneers with a July 28 reporting day, which Garafolo said could put some pressure onto Tampa to get deals done.

Garafolo added, however, that there is confidence a Mayfield deal will get worked out.

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Vea is entering the ninth season of his NFL career, all with the Bucs, and the final of his four-year, $71 million contract. Mayfield, meanwhile, is on the verge of his final season in a three-year, $100 million pact.

Mayfield, 31, has gone to a pair of Pro Bowls during his three seasons with the Bucs and though he's coming off his worst season statistically so far with Tampa Bay, he's just 16th in average annual salary among QBs at $33.3 million. Twelve of the quarterbacks above him make at least $51 million annually.

In early June, Mayfield was on the record stating his representation and the franchise were "not anywhere close" on a new deal. Mayfield opined that the parties needed to find "middle ground" later in June, an area still undiscovered by the factions as July is underway.

Vea's deal might have been impacted by Jeffery Simmons' recent extension with the Tennessee Titans, a three-year, $105.8 million signing that reset the market for interior defensive linemen. At $17.75 million per season, Vea is 19th in APY.

For a franchise that lost celebrated mainstays Mike Evans (signed with 49ers) and Lavonte David (retirement) this offseason, the 31-year-old Vea is one of the club's remaining pillars.

A two-time Pro Bowler who stuffs the run and provides pass rush up the gut, Vea did not participate in offseason practices, including mandatory minicamp, due to his contract situation.

Are Vea and Mayfield potential holdout or hold-in candidates for training camp? If the Bucs are in no hurry to put a stamp on extensions, we might found out by the end of the July.

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