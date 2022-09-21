NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- OT Jack Conklin (knee) expected to play Thursday vs. Steelers.
- OG Joel Bitonio (biceps) expected to play.
- DE Myles Garrett (neck) expected to play.
SIGNINGS
- DE Isaac Rochell (from practice squad)
- LB Jordan Kunaszyk (from practice squad)
TRADES
- Acquiring OT Justin Herron from Patriots, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Herron, 26, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He has played in 28 games and started 10 games in his career.
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Javelin Guidry in a corresponding move to Herron trade, Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- S Harrison Smith is in concussion protocol, head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Wednesday. O'Connell said the team will monitor the situation leading into this Sunday's game versus the Lions.
TRADES
- Trading OT Justin Herron to Raiders, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Herron, 26, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He has played in 28 games and started 10 games in his career.
INJURIES
- QB Zach Wilson (knee) is expected to participate in 7-on-7s in practice this week as he seeks a potential Week 4 return against the Steelers, Rapoport reported Wednesday morning.
- TE C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) limited
- OT George Fant (rest, knee) DNP
- DL John Franklin-Myers (toe, quad) DNP
INJURIES
- RB Giovani Bernard placed on injured reserve.
- OT Josh Wells placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- WR Kaylon Geiger (from practice squad)
- LB Kenny Young (from practice squad)
SUSPENSIONS
- Mike Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld and he will miss Sunday's game against the Packers, the league announced.
INJURIES
- RB Trenton Cannon suffered a torn ACL on the opening kickoff of Monday's game vs. Bills, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. He has been placed on injured reserve, per Rapoport.
- DB Chris Jackson placed on injured reserve, per Rapoport.
SIGNINGS
- DB Andrew Adams, per Rapoport.
- DB Terrance Mitchell, per Rapoport.
SIGNINGS
- DT Donovan Jeter (practice squad)
INJURIES
- OL Nolan Laufenberg placed on injured reserve (practice squad)